Galatasaray have completed the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Renato Sam-Na Nhaga from Portuguese side Casa Pia, sealing a 6.5 million euros ($7.7 million) deal that underlines the club’s growing focus on long-term investment.

The Istanbul club confirmed the transfer through a statement to Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), announcing that an agreement had been reached with Casa Pia Atletico Clube for the Guinea-Bissau international.

Nhaga has signed a 4.5-year contract, keeping him at Galatasaray until the end of the 2029-30 season.

Under the terms of the deal, Galatasaray will pay Casa Pia a total transfer fee of 6.5 million euros.

Nhaga’s guaranteed salary will rise incrementally across the length of his contract, starting at 375,000 euros for the 2025-26 season and increasing to 850,000 euros in the final year.

Nhaga arrives in Istanbul after a breakthrough season in Portugal, where he made 21 appearances for Casa Pia and scored twice.

Despite his age, the energetic central midfielder established himself as a regular presence, drawing attention for his ball-winning ability, composure in possession and maturity beyond his years.

Speaking after signing his contract alongside club president Dursun Özbek, Nhaga said he was eager to embrace the challenge ahead.

“As a young player, I’m very excited to be part of such an important project,” he said. “My first goal is to give my best match by match and help the team win. The future will come later, right now, I just want to contribute every day.”

President Özbek welcomed the teenager, expressing confidence in his long-term value to the club.

“He is a young player who will serve Galatasaray for many years,” Özbek said. “Today is his first day with us. We believe he will bring great benefit to Galatasaray, both in Türkiye and in Europe.”

Nhaga, who holds dual Guinea-Bissau and Portuguese nationality, is expected to be gradually integrated into Okan Buruk’s squad during the second half of the season.