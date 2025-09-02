Galatasaray’s bold summer overhaul reached a dramatic crescendo on Tuesday with the capture of Manchester City's stalwart midfielder İlkay Gündoğan.

The Turkish-German playmaker's resume includes five Premier League titles, a Champions League crown and a career spent dictating midfields across Europe.

The 34-year-old is expected in Istanbul late Tuesday to undergo medicals before signing a two-year contract running through June 2027, with an option for an additional season.

The deal, first reported by Fabrizio Romano, is understood to involve little more than a symbolic fee of around 3.5 million pounds ($4.1 million) as Manchester City cleared space in their bloated roster to grant Gündoğan regular playing time.

Galatasaray, who have not advanced beyond the Champions League group stage since 2014, now boast one of the most star-studded squads in club history.

Gündoğan joins a glittering cast of arrivals headlined by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli, German winger Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich, Ivorian defender Wilfried Singo from Monaco and Turkish goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır from Trabzonspor in a 27.5 million euro transfer.

For manager Okan Buruk, the message is unmistakable: Galatasaray are no longer content with domestic dominance alone. “This is a team built to compete in Europe again,” said a club source familiar with the negotiations.

City pecking order decline

Gündoğan’s departure marks the end of a decorated second stint at Manchester City.

After leaving for Barcelona in 2024, he returned a year later on a short extension, but the midfielder quickly found himself fighting for minutes behind Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

Despite making 54 appearances last season – scoring five goals and providing eight assists – he has seen limited action in the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

Pep Guardiola, who coached Gündoğan both at City and Dortmund, spoke candidly about the situation: “We can’t go with 26, 27 players. A few must leave. İlkay has always been in my mind, but we also have too many players.”

That pragmatic stance paved the way for his release and opened the door for the Lions.

Real maestro

Born Oct. 24, 1990, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, to Turkish parents, Gündoğan carries both pedigree and sentimental value to Istanbul.

A lifelong Galatasaray admirer, he brings a career spanning 619 club appearances, 93 goals, 85 assists and 19 major trophies.

His journey began at VfL Bochum’s youth ranks before moving through Nurnberg, Dortmund, City and Barcelona.

Along the way he lifted silverware in three of Europe’s top leagues: a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal with Dortmund and five Premier Leagues, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a Champions League with City.

Internationally, he earned 82 caps for Germany, scoring 19 goals.

He featured in two World Cups and three European Championships, captaining the side at Euro 2024.

His peak came in City’s treble-winning season in 2023, when he earned a place in the PFA Team of the Year and finished runner-up for the Players’ Player of the Year award.

Financial power play

Galatasaray’s willingness to meet Gündoğan’s salary demands – an estimated 5 million euros net annually – makes him one of the highest earners in the Turkish Süper Lig.

It also underscores the board’s determination to restore the club’s European credibility.

For Gündoğan, the deal offers more than money. It allows him to reconnect with his Turkish roots and take on a leadership role in a squad blending experienced stars with promising talents like Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Yunus Akgün.

Pending medical clearance, Gündoğan is expected to sign within 24 hours, registering in time for the Champions League squad list deadline on Sept. 3.

His debut could come in the Süper Lig’s fiercest fixture – the Istanbul derby against Fenerbahçe.