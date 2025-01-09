Marcus Rashford, once a cornerstone at Manchester United, now finds himself on the transfer market, with Galatasaray joining the race for his signature.

The 27-year-old English forward, deemed surplus to the Red Devils' needs, is preparing to depart Old Trafford, and his name has also surfaced in rumors linking him to Galatasaray's archrivals Fenerbahçe.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Galatasaray engaged in talks with Rashford this week, though the player has made it clear that his priority lies within Europe’s top five leagues.

Other suitors have also emerged, including Serie A's Milan and Borussia Dortmund, with the latter coached by Turkish manager Nuri Şahin, and Juventus reportedly in the mix as well.

Rashford, under contract with Manchester United until 2028, is valued at 55 million euros ($57 million) according to Transfermarkt.

However, despite the Turkish giants' interest, the Englishman’s representatives recently traveled to Italy for preliminary talks with Milan.

The discussions, still in their early stages, were slightly delayed as Milan's top management was in Saudi Arabia for a cup match.

In an exciting turn, Milan recently triumphed 3-2 over Inter in the Italian Super Cup, after coming back from a 2-0 deficit in Riyadh.

While Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus all circle, Rashford’s hefty weekly wage of over 325,000 pounds ($430,000), along with his remarkable record of 138 goals and 63 assists in 426 appearances for Manchester United, make him a coveted target.