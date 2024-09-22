Visitors Galatasaray stunned archrivals Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Saturday Turkish Süper Lig match to go five points clear at the top of the division.

On the day, Galatasaray took a lead in the 20th minute when midfielder Lucas Torreira fired a volley outside the box that hit the bar first, then Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic before going inside of the net.

Eight minutes later Galatasaray's Belgian midfielder Dries Mertens doubled the lead for the Lions.

Mertens chipped the ball over Livakovic after Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen's chest pass in the box. Galatasaray led the first half 2-0.

Galatasaray's Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara added a third goal in the 59th minute after exchanging a clever one-to-one pass with Torreira.

Fenerbahçe's Fred was then fouled in the penalty area and the home team were awarded a penalty. Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko scored from the spot in the 63rd minute, making it 1-3.

In the injury time of the second half, Fenerbahçe's Moroccan forward Youssef en-Nesyri had a chance in the penalty area but Galatasaray's Victor Nelsson blocked his close-range shot, a critical tackle by the Danish defender.

Derby victors Galatasaray also ended Fenerbahçe's 32-match unbeaten streak in the Süper Lig.

This season leaders Galatasaray won all their six matches to have 18 points. Second-place Fenerbahçe are five points behind their archrivals.

In their next fixture, Galatasaray will face underdogs Kasımpaşa in a home match on Saturday, Sept. 28. Fenerbahçe will visit Antalyaspor next weekend.