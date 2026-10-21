Galatasaray roared back from a first-half deficit to secure a thrilling 4-2 victory over Lille in France on Wednesday, claiming their first win of the UEFA Champions League campaign in a six-goal showdown.

The Turkish champions made a flying start at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with Yunus Akgün breaking the deadlock just two minutes into the contest after Lille's defense failed to clear Barış Alper Yılmaz's delivery.

The hosts responded swiftly as Diaoune rounded goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır to equalize in the seventh minute before striking again in the 39th to complete his brace and put Lille ahead.

Galatasaray refused to back down, leveling the score just before halftime when Batrakov headed home Roland Sallai's cross in the 44th minute.

The Istanbul giants seized control after the break, with Lucas Torreira restoring their lead in the 52nd minute, heading in Gabriel Sara's corner despite goalkeeper Berke Özer's attempted save.

Victor Osimhen then delivered the decisive blow in the 61st minute, combining with Barış Alper Yılmaz before finishing past Özer to seal a commanding away victory.

The result lifted Galatasaray to three points after three Champions League matches, while Lille remained without a point.