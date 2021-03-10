Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray on Wednesday announced that it was parting ways with Moroccan midfielder Younes Belhanda.
The Istanbul side said it was unilaterally canceling Belhanda's contract due to "just reasons."
In a televised interview on beIN Sports, the 31-year-old player criticized the club due to poor ground conditions at Galatasaray's Türk Telekom Stadium.
Joining the Turkish giants in 2017, Belhanda helped the Lions win two Turkish Süper Lig titles, one Turkish Cup and one Turkish Super Cup.
He scored 22 goals and made 26 assists in a total of 131 games for Galatasaray.
