Galatasaray displayed resilience Tuesday, securing a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Lithuania's Zalgiris in their UEFA Champions League qualifier's second-round first leg.

With a lively atmosphere at the small LFF Stadium in Vilnius, where nearly 5,000 fans filled the stands, the first half saw Galatasaray create many opportunities but struggled to find the back of the net, leading to a goalless halftime scoreline.

However, the second half began with an unexpected twist as Galatasaray fell behind after conceding a swift counterattack.

Zalgiris's Mathias Oyewusi capitalized on Victor Nelsson's mistake in the 47th minute, giving the Lithuanian side a 1-0 lead.

Determined to turn the tables, the Turkish giants rallied and found their rhythm, with Abdülkerim Bardakcı in the 75th minute and Halil Dervişoğlu three minutes after that firing in goals to take a 2-1 lead.

As the match headed into injury time, Galatasaray appeared to be edging closer to victory.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, stoppage time goal by Zalgiris' Donatas Kazlauskas dashed their hopes, leaving the match level at 2-2 when the final whistle blew.

For Galatasaray's newly signed star, Halil Dervişoğlu, it was a memorable debut as he found the back of the net during the 78th minute.

The forward, who spent the 2020-2021 season on loan at the club, has now returned with a permanent contract, delighting the fans with his goal-scoring prowess.

However, the excitement was dampened by an unfortunate injury to Galatasaray's recent acquisition, Angelino.

The Spanish leftback had to leave the field in the 83rd minute after signaling discomfort in his lower right calf.

Concerns arose as the 26-year-old received medical attention, and he was later replaced by Leo Dubois.

Reflecting on the game, Galatasaray's head coach Okan Buruk expressed concern about their defensive performance.

Despite creating several opportunities, the team struggled to contain Zalgiris' fast-paced counterattacks.

Playing on a synthetic field also posed challenges for Galatasaray, with the opposition being more accustomed to it.

Buruk emphasized the need for a more solid team defense, pinpointing some individual errors in their backline.

He acknowledged that their first match of the Champions League qualifiers was a valuable learning experience and pledged to come back stronger in the upcoming second-leg clash in Istanbul on Aug. 2.

Looking ahead to the crucial return fixture, Zalgiris' manager, Vladimir Cheburin, labeled the encounter as "interesting" and predicted a fierce battle.

Both teams exhibited moments of brilliance, creating many scoring opportunities, but failed to fully achieve them.

Cheburin commended Galatasaray's stature as a formidable side and revealed that his team would analyze the match's intricacies to improve their approach.

With the tie evenly poised, the Lithuanian side remains determined to put up a fierce fight in Istanbul, showcasing their team spirit and giving their all in pursuit of victory.