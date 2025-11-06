Victor Osimhen scribed his name into Galatasaray folklore Wednesday night, firing a sensational second-half hat trick that silenced Amsterdam and sent Ajax plunging deeper into crisis.

The 3-0 victory – Galatasaray’s first-ever win away to Ajax – kept the Turkish champions’ Champions League dream alive and crowned Osimhen as Europe’s most lethal striker this season.

The 26-year-old Nigerian’s performance was nothing short of devastating.

Signed from Napoli in the summer for a Turkish-record 75 million euros ($86 million), Osimhen showed every bit of that value – pace, power, and precision wrapped into one.

He now leads the Champions League scoring chart with six goals, one clear of Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland.

After a goalless first half where Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer made two reflex saves to deny him, Osimhen took over the second period like a man on a mission.

In the 59th minute, he timed his run perfectly to meet Leroy Sane’s cross, glancing a header past Pasveer for the opener.

Ajax unraveled soon after. Defender Youri Baas was penalized for a handball after a VAR review, and Osimhen coolly converted from the spot in the 66th.

Twelve minutes later, he completed his hat trick – again from 12 yards – blasting into the top-right corner after another Ajax handling error, this time by Anton Gaaei.

The Johan Cruyff Arena, once a fortress of European football, fell silent except for the roar from Galatasaray’s traveling fans.

Dutch newspapers called it “humiliation,” “a nightmare,” and “a display of quality unseen in Amsterdam for years.” The defeat leaves Ajax bottom of the 36-team league phase with zero points and a 14-1 aggregate scoreline over four games – their worst-ever start in Europe.

For Galatasaray, the win was momentous. Not only did it mark their third consecutive Champions League victory – following wins over Liverpool and Bodø/Glimt – but it also elevated them to ninth in the standings with nine points.

It’s the club’s best European run since 2012-13, when they reached the quarterfinals under Fatih Terim.

Head coach Okan Buruk lauded his players’ determination and tactical discipline after the match.

“In the first half, we missed chances that could’ve changed the game earlier,” he said. “But we remained patient. When we introduced Barış Alper Yılmaz, the rhythm shifted. Osimhen and Barış opened the spaces, and we took control. My players wanted this win badly.”

Buruk, who faced heavy criticism after the team’s early 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, emphasized the turnaround: “That defeat was a wake-up call. Since then, we’ve become more united, more compact. Beating Liverpool reignited belief, and Osimhen’s leadership has taken us to another level.”

The coach also praised his star striker’s professionalism. “For teams like ours, the center forward is everything,” Buruk said. “Osimhen gives everything – not only scoring, but pressing, defending, leading. Signing him was once a dream for this club. President Dursun Özbek and our board made it reality. He’s proof of how far Galatasaray have come.”

Osimhen’s numbers speak for themselves: six goals in four Champions League matches, eight consecutive European games with at least one goal, and 25 total goals in UEFA competitions – surpassing Obafemi Martins as Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in Europe.

Reflecting on his performance, Osimhen remained composed: “We have a goal and a dream,” he told Galatasaray TV. “We know what it takes to compete with Europe’s best. This is just one step – we’ll keep fighting to bring glory to Galatasaray and our fans.”

The night’s significance extended beyond the scoreboard.

Galatasaray became the first Turkish club ever to defeat Ajax in Amsterdam, ending a 24-year winless streak on Dutch soil.

Their only previous victory against a Dutch side came in 2001 against PSV.

Ajax coach John Heitinga admitted his team was outclassed. “We gave away two easy penalties,” he said. “My players tried their best, but Galatasaray’s quality showed. We must accept that we’re not at their level right now.”

Galatasaray’s win keeps them on track for an automatic spot in the top eight of UEFA’s new league-format Champions League – a place that guarantees progression to the knockout stage.

Their upcoming fixtures against Union Saint-Gilloise and Monaco could decide their fate.