Galatasaray's financial landscape has taken a hit following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League by Switzerland's Young Boys, leading to a significant drop in revenue from European competitions.

The yellow-reds' failure to qualify for the Champions League this season has resulted in a major loss of income, which has been reflected in the club's financial reports.

Recent statements show a dramatic decline in UEFA-related earnings, underscoring the financial consequences of missing out on Europe's elite club competition.

According to a report by Akşam Gazetesi, Galatasaray's UEFA revenue for the period between June 1, 2023, and July 1, 2023, was recorded at TL 1.279 billion ($35.11 million).

However, by the same period in 2024, this figure plummeted to TL 613.24 million, marking a drop of over TL 665 million compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the club has experienced a decline in other key revenue streams, including sponsorships, naming rights, and advertising income. For the period from June 1, 2024, to Nov. 30, 2024, these revenues amounted to TL 719.79 million, down from TL 920.25 million in the same period the previous year.

Broadcasting rights revenue also saw a slight dip, falling from TL 220 million to TL 215 million.

On a more positive note, Galatasaray has seen growth in its retail sales, with the club's store revenue reaching TL 1.659 billion for the period from June 1, 2024, to Nov. 30, 2024, up from TL 1.336 billion in 2023.

The club has also seen an increase in revenue from premium seating, VIP services, and season tickets.

In the same 2024 period, Galatasaray generated TL 1.231 billion from these sources, compared to TL 1.079 billion in 2023.