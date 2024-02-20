Fernando Muslera, Galatasaray's Uruguayan goalkeeper, has become synonymous with phrases like "the one with Muslera wins" and "Muslera saves at the last minute," thanks to his game-winning saves.

Like life itself, Muslera brings unexpected dynamics to football, adding predictability with his performance.

Albert Camus, the Nobel Prize-winning French existentialist philosopher who once played as a goalkeeper before becoming a writer, famously said, "All that I know most surely about morality and obligations, I owe to football."

Muslera embodies this sentiment, influencing match outcomes with his unpredictable goalkeeping skills.

Galatasaray's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera in action during the match against Copenhagen at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark, Dec. 12, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

In matches against Sparta Prague and MKE Ankaragücü, the 37-year-old Muslera brought his heroics to the limelight by making unexpected saves with his head and shoulders, adding new maneuvers to the goalkeeper's lexicon and continuing to impress fans with his remarkable performance despite his advancing age.

Career-best season

Galatasaray's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera waves at fans after the match against Ankaragücü at the Eryaman Stadium, Ankara, Türkiye, Feb. 18, 2024. (AA Photo)

Muslera, in his 13th season with Galatasaray, is experiencing the peak of his career.

With only 14 goals conceded in 25 matches in the Süper Lig, he boasts an impressive average of 0.56 goals per game, surpassing his previous seasons' performances.

In his first championship-winning season with Galatasaray (2011-12), he conceded 0.7 goals per game, a record he has now surpassed.

Here's a breakdown of Muslera's goals conceded per game across seasons:

Season Matches Goals Conceded Goals Per Game Average 2023-24 25 14 0.56 2022-23 26 33 0.79 2021-22 25 31 1.24

Among top 3

This season, Muslera ranks among the top three goalkeepers with the fewest goals conceded per game in Europe's leading leagues.

Galatasaray's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera (L) in action during the match against Trabzonspor at the Papara Park, Trabzon, Türkiye, Jan. 21, 2024. (AA Photo)

When considering goalkeepers who have played at least 20 matches in their respective leagues, Muslera is in the company of PSV's Walter Benitez and Inter Milan's Yann Sommer.

Benitez conceded 10 goals with an average of 0.45 per game, Sommer conceded 12 with an average of 0.5, and Muslera conceded 14 with an average of 0.56 per game.