Paris Saint-Germain have bid farewell to coach Christophe Galtier, setting the stage for the highly anticipated arrival of former Spain and Barcelona maestro Luis Enrique, expected to be officially announced as his successor on Wednesday.

Expressing gratitude, PSG issued a statement extending thanks to Galtier, who had one year remaining on his contract, acknowledging his professionalism and unwavering commitment.

Notably, Galtier's assistants, Thierry Oleksiak and Joao Sacramento, have also been relieved of their duties, with their absence confirmed from the next coach's staff.

Building anticipation, PSG has scheduled a news conference for later today, teasing fans and observers alike with the promise of further revelations.

In their ongoing pursuit of Champions League glory, PSG are embarking on yet another managerial transition, marking their eighth coach in the last 12 years under Qatari ownership.

Remarkably, star striker Kylian Mbappe will soon be working with his fifth coach since joining the club in 2017, highlighting the ever-evolving landscape at the Parisian powerhouse.

Luis Enrique, who has remained without a contract since Spain's World Cup exit last year, assumes the reins at PSG.

The 53-year-old coach, entrusted with reshaping the national team after their early elimination in the 2018 World Cup, temporarily stepped aside due to the tragic illness and subsequent passing of his young daughter.

However, he made a triumphant return in 2019.

During his tenure, Enrique guided Spain to the semifinals of the European Championship on two occasions, while also achieving remarkable success at Barcelona.

In his debut season with the Catalan giants, he orchestrated a historic treble, clinching the coveted Champions League trophy alongside La Liga and Copa del Rey triumphs.

Despite Galtier steering PSG to another anticipated French league title, the club's disappointments unfolded in the Champions League and French Cup, where they were unceremoniously ousted by archrivals Marseille.

Following the conclusion of the World Cup, PSG's form took a downward trajectory, resulting in 10 defeats out of 28 games in 2023.

PSG's invincibility in all competitions was shattered when the European season temporarily halted in November for the World Cup held in Qatar.

Solely due to Mbappe's extraordinary tally of 29 goals, the club narrowly retained the league title, securing it with only one game to spare and a solitary point ahead of the unheralded Lens.

The final game of the season, a 3-2 loss against underdogs Clermont, unveiled the vulnerabilities in PSG's midfield and defense that had been masked by Mbappe's goal-scoring heroics.

In addition to the team's underwhelming performances, Galtier faced personal turmoil amid allegations of racist and anti-Muslim remarks made during his time at French club Nice.

Consequently, he has been summoned to appear in court in December as part of an ongoing investigation.

Galtier's appointment at PSG came in July last year, following his remarkable leadership that guided Lille to the title, dethroning PSG in a stunning upset.

Lille were the only team to deny PSG the trophy in six seasons, a period that witnessed Mbappe's arrival for a staggering 180 million euros ($194 million) following his title-winning stint with Monaco in 2017.

Since the affluent Qatari investors of QSI assumed control in June 2011, only Carlo Ancelotti has departed PSG on his own terms, departing for Real Madrid in 2013.

However, even Ancelotti's arrival was marked by the astonishing dismissal of Antoine Kombouare in December 2011, with PSG leading the league by a mere three points.

This abrupt shift in leadership ultimately led to a heart-wrenching title loss, setting the tone for a tumultuous decade of managerial rotations at the club.