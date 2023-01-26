Gençlerbirliği Sports Club press spokesperson Savaş Çolakoğlu on Wednesday ardently proclaimed that they are confident that with hard work and perseverance, they will be able to achieve success while also imploring their fans to join in a unified and cohesive effort.

In his statement pattering the TFF 1st Lig Ankara Wind, Çolakoğlu declared that they had kick-started the second half of the league by reopening the transfer board, which had been inactive for a full 1.5 seasons, and proudly proclaimed that their 16 new signings had made them the most active team in the winter transfer period.

He further articulated that the team had been strategically built with an eye toward the forthcoming seasons, with an even mix of promising youth and seasoned veterans added to the squad.

Çolakoğlu declared that they will not act out of emotion, instead decorating players with the jersey only out of merit.

He added, "We must be results-oriented and strive for success. We have reached a fork in the road with some players in our current squad: Übeyd Adıyaman, Muhammed Bayır, and Aksel Aktaş have all been transferred out, while Serdarcan Eralp has found a new team. Dmytro Grechyshkin and Oleksandr Belyaev are training with the team, but we may part ways if an offer presents itself. We are currently in talks with two clubs regarding Metehan Mert, while our negotiations with players whose contracts are expiring or have already expired are ongoing. We are also in contact with players to add forwards to our team."

Çolakoğlu highlighted the importance of professional football players taking care of both their on-field and off-field lives and expressed heartfelt gratitude to players who have tirelessly dedicated themselves to the Ankara Wind.

Çolakoğlu, reiterating his call for unity and solidarity to the ardent fans stated, "Before the Dyorex Boluspor match, I put forth a plea for our team to come together in unity and solidarity. Today, I echo that call and urge our devoted supporters to express their opinions in a constructive manner without resorting to insults. We are providing all official updates and information about our team through our official channels. I must stress that posts outside of our official accounts are not credible and should be taken with a grain of salt."

In a statement, he declared, "Our board members, particularly our president Niyazi Akdaş, have dedicated extensive time and effort to setting Gençlerbirliği up for success. We have faith in our technical team and players, and all stakeholders – from management to employees to supporters – are devoted to fulfilling their respective duties to the fullest. We are confident that with the collective commitment of all involved, we will achieve success. This is something we deeply believe in and everyone should too. We will remain determined and prevail."