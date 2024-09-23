Georgina Rodriguez expressed her relief and excitement over Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr, viewing it as a positive shift for both of them.

In the latest season of I Am Georgina on Netflix, the model revealed, "When Cristiano told me that he'd be playing for Al-Nassr, I was so relieved. Because I really wanted to leave Manchester."

The couple faced significant tension during Ronaldo's tumultuous relationship with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, which left fans disheartened.

Georgina noted that despite the stress of their exit from Old Trafford, they were eager for new beginnings, stating, "I knew something great was in our future. We were so excited."

Initially, adjusting to life in Saudi Arabia posed challenges for the family, with reports indicating that Georgina considered returning to Madrid early on.

However, they soon adapted to their new environment, and Ronaldo's record $200 million contract provided them with abundant opportunities.

For Georgina, the move symbolized a fresh adventure rather than resentment toward Manchester United.

Interestingly, Georgina had previously spoken fondly of their life in Manchester, enjoying the proximity to their children's school. "I'm living my dream right now," she remarked in early 2022.

Tensions escalated at Manchester United, particularly after Ronaldo was benched by Ten Hag, ultimately leading to his departure.

Despite the bittersweet ending, the couple cherishes their time at the club. Georgina honored Ronaldo's legacy by wearing his iconic No. 7 jersey during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, while Ronaldo took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute.

Now settled in Riyadh, Ronaldo and Georgina are embracing a lavish lifestyle, with Ronaldo's Al Nassr contract running until 2025.

Speculation about Ronaldo's future continues, with hints that he might someday return to his boyhood club, Sporting Lisbon, for one final chapter.