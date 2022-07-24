German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim has signed the Turkish international defender Ozan Kabak after a loan spell at England's Norwich City, the club confirmed Saturday.

The 22-year-old joins Hoffenheim from Bundesliga rival Schalke 04, signing a deal until June 30, 2026.

"Hoffenheim is one of the most exciting clubs in Germany and has an excellent reputation, especially when it comes to successfully developing young players," Kabak said in a statement released by the club.

"I’m excited about the squad and the chance to work with the new coaching team. I’m delighted to be able to get down to work right away."

Alexander Rosen, director of football at Hoffenheim, hailed Kabak as "a powerful defender who makes a strong impression with his tough and energetic tackling."

"Despite his young age, Ozan has already experienced some ups and downs that have made him grow into a mature personality," he said.

"I am convinced that in Ozan we have found a player who will do us real good, both in terms of football and character."

Kabak started his professional career with Galatasaray and moved to German clubs Stuttgart, before joining Schalke.

He also had loan stints with Liverpool and Premier League club Norwich City during the 2021-22 season.

Kabak has also made 12 international appearances for Turkey.