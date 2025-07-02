The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has entered its decisive stage, with eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals following a dramatic group phase and knockout round marked by upsets, breakthroughs, and hard-fought battles.

Hosted in the U.S. and backed by a record $1 billion prize pool, this expanded version of the tournament is already redefining global club competition – and it hasn’t even hit full throttle.

At the heart of the quarterfinals lies a sweet blend of pedigree and surprise as South American history meets Middle Eastern ambition, with Fluminense facing Al-Hilal.

A cross-continental narrative unfolds between Palmeiras and Chelsea, with a teenage star caught between the past and the present.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich renew one of Europe’s most turbulent rivalries. And Real Madrid, under new management, face a defiant Borussia Dortmund, determined to rewrite old scripts.

Joga bonito primed for Saudi sand

Fluminense, often cast in the role of romantic underdogs, have become a living fable in this tournament.

After narrowly avoiding relegation in Brazil last season, the 2023 Copa Libertadores winners stunned Inter Milan with a 2-0 masterclass in discipline and heart.

Under Renato Portaluppi, they’ve built a team that thrives on structure, experience, and counter-punching precision.

Striker German Cano has been lethal, netting three times, while midfield general Andre continues to provide the legs and lungs that drive their system forward.

Across the field stands an Al-Hilal side that has refused to be ignored.

Saudi Arabia’s top club stormed into the spotlight after a sensational 4-3 extra-time triumph over Manchester City, sending shockwaves through the tournament.

Under Simone Inzaghi, the former Inter boss who knows Fluminense’s tactics inside out, Al-Hilal have molded themselves into a compact but dangerous force.

Ruben Neves pulls strings from deep with the assurance of a maestro, flanked by the creative fire of Malcom and the pace of Wesley Teixeira.

Defensively, Kalidou Koulibaly continues to lead with purpose, anchoring a backline that mixes muscle with mobility.

Brazilian-English date

In Philadelphia, Palmeiras and Chelsea face off in what feels like both a farewell and an audition.

The Brazilian outfit, under Abel Ferreira, booked their ticket to the quarters through steady, sometimes unspectacular performances, surviving Botafogo in extra time with a clutch finish from Paulinho.

Ferreira’s system is compact and controlled, often conservative but always calculated.

What gives this matchup added intrigue is 18-year-old Estevao Willian, the tournament’s breakout sensation, who will join Chelsea after the competition ends.

For now, he remains Palmeiras’ most dangerous weapon.

Chelsea arrive as a team still figuring itself out but doing so at high speed.

With Cole Palmer orchestrating attacks and Nicolas Jackson finding space in behind, the London side’s forward line is buzzing with potential.

Despite a group stage hiccup against Flamengo, they surged back with a 4-1 dismantling of Benfica.

They press high, take risks, and leave room to be punished – a style that rewards flair but demands defensive discipline, which they haven’t always shown.

COVID-19 UCL final rematch

In Atlanta, PSG and Bayern Munich reignite their rivalry in their first meeting since the COVID-19-era Champions League final.

Paris are chasing redemption after years of near-misses, finally lifting the Champions League under Luis Enrique, whose fingerprints are all over their fluid, possession-heavy game.

Joao Neves has emerged as a midfield juggernaut, while Kvaratskhelia and Neymar provide guile and unpredictability on the wings. Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has yet to concede a goal in this tournament, has been a quiet but crucial figure.

On the other side, Bayern have found new life under Vincent Kompany, blending ruthless efficiency with renewed attacking identity.

A 10-0 win over Auckland City set the tone, but their Round of 16 win against Flamengo showed steel as well as style.

Harry Kane remains a menace in the box, joined by Michael Olise and Kingsley Coman in one of the tournament’s most complete attacking units.

Their press is aggressive, and their transitions are quick, making them a nightmare for teams that over-commit.

Madrid vs. Dortmund

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Real Madrid’s transition under Xabi Alonso faces its most dangerous test yet.

The Spanish giants, still reeling from a rare trophyless season, have leaned on the electric pace of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo to navigate their group and squeeze past Juventus.

Gonzalo Garcia’s lone goal in the last round masked some of Madrid’s attacking frustrations, particularly Mbappe’s goal drought, but their pedigree remains unquestioned.

Standing in their way is a youthful and fearlessly organized Borussia Dortmund, revitalized under Nuri Şahin.

After topping their group and dispatching Monterrey, they arrive brimming with confidence.

Serhou Guirassy has been clinical, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is emerging as one of the most dangerous wide players in the competition.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, with two clean sheets, may be Dortmund’s trump card against Madrid’s firepower.