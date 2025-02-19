Los Angeles FC's French striker Olivier Giroud's home was burglarized earlier this month, police confirmed.

The 38-year-old forward, who joined LAFC in May, was not home at the time of the incident.

Los Angeles police said they responded to a break-in on Feb. 5 at a residence in West Los Angeles, where the caller reported a shattered upstairs bedroom window and stolen belongings.

LAFC spokesperson Seth Burton declined to comment on behalf of Giroud and the organization beyond confirming the burglary report.

Giroud is best known for his six prolific seasons at Arsenal from 2012-18, followed by three-year stints at Chelsea and AC Milan.

He has scored 285 goals in 716 matches during his club career while winning numerous trophies, including a Champions League title with Chelsea in 2021.

He was also a standout for the French national team, scoring a record 57 goals and playing for Les Bleus’ 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

Giroud is preparing with LAFC for the upcoming Major League Soccer season, with the team set to host Minnesota United on Saturday.