Uruguayan defender Diego Godin's farewell match with Velez Sarsfield took a dark turn after their heart-wrenching defeat to Huracan when the Argentine club's fans unleashed a night of terror, viciously attacking the players, some even brandishing guns.

As the team returned to their training camp at Villa Olimpica Stadium after the fateful match, they were met with a terrifying sight.

Cars carrying members of the notorious "Barra Brava," the club's hardcore fans, ambushed the players, unleashing a wave of violence.

Striker Gianluca Prestianni recalled the harrowing scene: "It was pitch dark, and suddenly the cars of the 'Barra Brava' surrounded us. There were five or six of them and they launched a brutal attack. They punched me in the face, gripping my jacket and I was paralyzed with fear. My teammates were afraid to go home, fearing they would be followed. It was nothing short of a nightmare."

One of the players, former Boca Juniors defender Leonardo Jara, was threatened directly as the assailants demanded he step out of his car, threatening to shoot him in the legs.

The atmosphere of terror left 17-year-old forward Santiago Castro and defender Francisco Ortega deeply traumatized as well.

Atletico Velez issued a strong statement expressing their deep regret and repudiation of the horrifying incident experienced by their players.

The attackers, allegedly part of the club's own fan base, subjected the athletes to an intimidating and life-threatening situation.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the players chose not to file a police complaint initially.

However, they were later called for criminal investigation as authorities aimed to bring those responsible to justice.

Coach Sebastian Mendez, concerned for his players' safety, took a stand for their well-being, informing the club directors that the team would not resume training until security was fully guaranteed.

This tragic incident has cast a dark cloud over Velez Sarsfield, whose performance in the Argentine Professional League already suffered with just five wins in 27 games, finishing 25th out of 28 teams.