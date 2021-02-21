Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Sunday in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.
Halil Akbunar scored the winning goal for Göztepe in the ninth minute on a quick counter attack.
Malian winger Fousseni Diabate assisted Akbunar at Istanbul's Ülker Stadium.
Göztepe jumped to 10th place with 32 points, while Fenerbahçe fell three points behind leaders Galatasaray with 51 points.
The Istanbul side tasted five home defeats in a season after 28 years.
