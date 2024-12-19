Josep "Pep" Guardiola, widely regarded as one of the greatest football managers in history, is struggling to reverse Manchester City’s dismal form.

Despite a trophy-laden career with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, Guardiola is enduring the most challenging period of his 17-year tenure.

City has won just once in its last 11 matches, suffering eight defeats and two draws during this rough stretch.

The 53-year-old Spaniard is also facing the longest losing streak of his career, with City having lost four straight Premier League games and five consecutive matches across all competitions – unprecedented in his coaching history.

Guardiola, who last month renewed his contract until 2027 despite a difficult negotiation process, has won 18 trophies with City, including last season’s famous treble: the domestic league, domestic cup, and Champions League titles won in the same season.

One out of 11

Manchester City managed to secure only one win in a difficult 11-match stretch that began with its defeat to Tottenham on Oct. 30.

The Sky Blues lost 2-1 to Tottenham in the English League Cup and 4-0 in the Premier League.

In the league, they also lost 2-1 to Bournemouth and Brighton, 2-0 to Liverpool, drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace, and lost 2-1 to Manchester United in the Manchester derby.

City, which continued its poor form in the UEFA Champions League, lost 4-1 to Sporting Lisbon and 2-0 to Juventus, and drew 3-3 with Feyenoord.

Their only win in this period was a 3-0 defeat of Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City, currently in fifth place in the Premier League with 27 points from 16 matches, are in 22nd place in the Champions League with 8 points after six matches.

Guardiola’s past and present

Pep Guardiola’s football genius began with his first team as a head coach, Barcelona, where he led them to the most dominant period in their history with his pass-based approach to the game.

The Spanish coach won 14 trophies in four years with Barcelona, including two Champions League titles, and his system has inspired a new generation of coaches, including his compatriot and former assistant Mikel Arteta and former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

Guardiola, who maintained his success with German powerhouse Bayern Munich, which he joined after Barcelona, is the second-most trophy-winning manager in football history with 39 trophies, behind Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson with 49 trophies.

In addition to his team’s poor display after recent consecutive bad results, Guardiola’s mood, which also appears less than ideal, is also noteworthy.

After Manchester City’s Champions League match on Nov. 26, in which they drew 3-3 with Feyenoord despite leading 3-0, he said he had scratched his face, wanting to hurt himself, when asked by a reporter about the marks on his face.

Guardiola, who recently said he might take a break from coaching, claiming that he was tired, also stated in an interview that Manchester City’s management could fire him after the disappointing results.