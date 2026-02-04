Pep Guardiola said he will continue using his platform as Manchester City manager to speak out against violence and humanitarian suffering around the world, insisting that silence is no longer an option in an era where atrocities are visible in real time.

Speaking Tuesday ahead of City’s League Cup semifinal second leg against Newcastle United, Guardiola turned a routine pre-match news conference into a heartfelt reflection on global conflicts, five days after he publicly voiced support for Palestinian children at a charity event in Barcelona.

“Never, ever in the history of humanity have we had the information in front of our eyes as clearly as now,” Guardiola said. “What’s happening in Palestine, in Ukraine, in Russia, in Sudan, everywhere. We see it. It’s in front of us. It’s our problem as human beings.”

Guardiola described the emotional toll of witnessing civilian suffering through constant media exposure, arguing that the issue transcends politics, ideology or geography.

“Who can see these images and not be affected?” he asked. “This is not about left or right. It hurts me because people are dying. Thousands of innocent people. If it were the opposite side, it would hurt me the same.”

The City manager, who missed his usual media duties ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match at Tottenham after traveling to Barcelona, said his stance is rooted in a simple belief: protecting human life must come before debate.

“When people are forced to leave their countries, cross seas on boats, you don’t ask if they’re right or wrong,” he said. “You rescue them. Later, you can discuss, you can criticize. But when people are dying, you help.”

Guardiola also referenced recent fatal shootings of U.S. citizens by federal immigration agents, incidents that have fueled widespread protests in the United States. He questioned how such actions could be justified and urged empathy by asking reporters to imagine similar scenes unfolding in Britain.

“Tell me how you can defend that,” he said. “Imagine an NHS worker in that situation. How would we accept it?”

At 55, Guardiola said he feels a responsibility to speak not only as a football manager but as a father and global citizen.

“There is no perfect society. I am not perfect,” he said. “But in every position where I can help make society better by speaking up, I will do it. For my kids, for my family, for all of us.”

Guardiola emphasized that his comments were not about taking political sides, but about refusing to normalize suffering.

“If justice means anything,” he said, “you have to talk. Otherwise, everything just moves on.”