Manchester City could be entering the closing stretch of one of the most dominant managerial eras in modern football, with reports in England suggesting Pep Guardiola is preparing to step down at the end of the season.

Manchester City are facing the possibility that Sunday’s Premier League finale against Aston Villa may mark the final match of Pep Guardiola’s decade-long reign at the Etihad Stadium, according to multiple UK outlets. The club has not issued any response to the reports, maintaining its long-standing position of silence on Guardiola’s future despite repeated speculation throughout the season.

If confirmed, the exit would close a 10-year spell that reshaped both Manchester City and English football’s competitive landscape.

Guardiola arrived in 2016 already established as one of the most influential coaches of his generation, having delivered major success at FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Expectations in England were high, but the scale of dominance that followed exceeded even the most optimistic projections.

Across his tenure, Guardiola has guided City to 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the club’s first Champions League crown. Domestic dominance has been consistent rather than cyclical, with City repeatedly setting the standard for tactical control, squad depth, and title pressure endurance. The FA Cup and League Cup have also become routine additions during his reign, reinforcing City’s grip on English football’s domestic structure.

This season has continued that pattern, with City already securing both major domestic cup competitions. Victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final added another trophy to a collection that has become the benchmark for sustained success in the Premier League era.

Yet, the league title race remains unresolved. City head into the final fixtures still mathematically in contention, needing results to align across their remaining matches against Bournemouth and Aston Villa, while leaders Arsenal remain in control of their own fate heading into the closing weekend.

A potential final-day twist still exists, but regardless of outcome, attention has shifted sharply toward Guardiola’s future rather than the trophy chase itself.

According to reports, City have scheduled a parade through Manchester on Monday to celebrate their cup successes. While intended as a seasonal celebration, the timing has fuelled speculation that it could also serve as a public farewell should Guardiola confirm his departure.

Behind the scenes, succession planning has already been widely discussed in media reports. Former assistant Enzo Maresca, who previously worked under Guardiola at City, is among those linked as a potential successor. No formal decision has been announced, and City are not understood to have finalised any appointment process.

Guardiola still has one year remaining on his contract, but uncertainty around his long-term commitment has persisted for much of the campaign. His public comments have offered no clear direction, often balancing references to his contract with reflections on time, legacy, and life beyond football.

Earlier this week, he again avoided committing to a definitive answer when pressed on his future, responding tersely during a press conference and steering discussion away from farewell narratives. At the same time, he spoke more broadly about legacy, suggesting that what matters most is being able to look back on shared success with players and staff.

Beyond the silverware, Guardiola’s influence has extended far beyond Manchester. His positional play system, emphasis on control, and tactical structure have shaped coaching trends across Europe. Managers such as Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, once part of his coaching staff, have adopted key elements of his philosophy, while others across the Premier League have openly studied his methods to remain competitive.

The ripple effect of his tenure is visible in the evolution of English football itself. Manchester City’s rise from domestic contender to dominant force coincided with heavy investment and a long-term sporting project, but Guardiola’s role in refining and sustaining that dominance has been central.

His arrival also marked a turning point in the rivalry dynamic at the top of English football, with City overtaking traditional power structures to become the defining team of the past decade. Multiple league titles won by large margins, record-breaking points totals, and tactical consistency have all contributed to a sustained era of control rarely seen in the Premier League.

However, the backdrop to this potential farewell includes unresolved uncertainty off the pitch. The club is still awaiting the outcome of an independent commission hearing into more than 100 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations. The case, first brought in February 2023, concluded hearings in late 2024, but a verdict has not yet been announced. The situation continues to cast a shadow over recent achievements, even as City remain one of the most successful sides in European football.

For now, there is no official confirmation of Guardiola’s departure, and no change in City’s public stance. But with the season nearing its conclusion, the combination of contract ambiguity, reported planning for celebrations, and sustained speculation has placed one of football’s most influential managerial eras under intense focus.