Pep Guardiola's Manchester City rose to the challenge again of Wednesday to clinch the UEFA Super Cup, beating Sevilla on penalties after a nail-biting encounter.

The exhilarating victory, however, is only a stepping stone for Guardiola's insatiable hunger for success, as he sets his sights on the ultimate glory: the Club World Cup.

Just two months after etching their name as only the second English club to conquer the treble, Manchester City, holders of the Champions League title, squared off against the seasoned record-holders of the Europa League, Sevilla, under the starry Greek skies.

Sevilla, backed by their formidable record of Europa League victories, gained an early advantage courtesy of Youssef En-Nesyri's towering header, casting doubt over Manchester City's capabilities.

Despite numerous chances to extend their lead, Sevilla's hopes were dashed when the resolute Cole Palmer answered back with a breathtaking looping header.

The battle raged on, unrelenting, with the Super Cup deadlocked at 1-1 after the regulation 90 minutes.

It was in the cauldron of penalties that Guardiola's men exhibited their mettle, triumphing 5-4 as Nemanja Gudelj's final spot-kick crashed against the crossbar, sealing a historic Super Cup conquest.

The victory marked City's maiden win in the competition, a milestone Guardiola ardently pursued.

However, for the Spanish mastermind, this triumph is merely one piece of the puzzle.

Guardiola's gaze extends far beyond, with the Club World Cup scheduled for December looming large on the horizon.

"One title in this season already pleases us greatly. It's a missing link to complete the circle of triumph, to secure every conceivable title for this club. This momentous event unfolds in December, as we venture to Saudi Arabia for the (Club) World Cup," Guardiola said.

As the celebration unfolded in the sweltering heat of Piraeus, a taxing night culminated in the early hours of Thursday, leaving the weary warriors with little time to regroup.

Guardiola, not one to mince words, playfully reprimanded the Premier League for scheduling their forthcoming clash with Newcastle on a hasty Saturday evening turnaround.

His gratitude, laced with a touch of sarcasm, was palpable as he quipped, "From Greece, thank you so much for the Premier League, for blessing us with a Saturday match instead of a leisurely Sunday or Monday fixture."

A central figure in City's triumphant narrative was the young and vibrant Cole Palmer, who rose to the occasion with a goal-scoring finesse that overshadowed the eventual Community Shield loss to Arsenal.

The 21-year-old's sparkling performance quashed rumors of a potential loan move, as Guardiola asserted, "A loan is not on the horizon. He shall stay or be sold, but a loan? Not likely. His spirit and resilience were evident as he navigated the treacherous waters against stalwart defenders like Marcos Acuna."

For Sevilla, the agonizing shootout defeat marked their sixth consecutive Super Cup heartbreak.

Head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by City, conceding, "Devising a strategy against a team of City's caliber is an intricate task. Perhaps, had we pressed higher and seized our chances for a second goal, the story would have been different. Nonetheless, our performance was commendable, and our chances created outnumbered theirs."