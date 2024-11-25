Arda Güler's mesmerizing display in Real Madrid's 3-0 win against Leganes on Sunday has set social media abuzz and captivated the Spanish press.

A standout moment came in the 15th minute when the Turkish sensation executed a dazzling dribble, leaving Estadio Municipal de Butarque in awe.

Making the most of his start in the lineup, Güler showcased his immense talent with an assist and several brilliant plays that underlined his readiness to take on a pivotal role at Real Madrid.

Twice, he came agonizingly close to scoring but was thwarted at the final moment.

Despite these near misses, his performance left a lasting impression.

One move in particular – a breathtaking dribble early in the match – became the talk of Spanish media, earning comparisons to some of the most iconic moments in football.

Social platforms exploded with highlights of the skill, cementing Güler’s status as one of the game’s rising stars.

Spanish media praise

The Spanish press heaped accolades on Güler, with major outlets highlighting his impact:

El Pais lauded his artistry:

"In Türkiye, they say every touch Güler makes is like a diamond, and it’s no exaggeration. Against Leganes, he once again proved why he’s so highly regarded. Every time he stepped onto the ball, something extraordinary happened. He’s not just a talent; he’s a statement of intent for Real Madrid’s future."

AS emphasized his maturity and poise:

"Güler didn’t waste a single moment of the opportunity handed to him. His individual brilliance and intelligent play left no doubt that he belongs among the best."

Marca marveled at his creativity:

"The crowd was electrified by his footwork. One sequence in particular saw him glide past defenders with ease, delivering a shot that forced an incredible save from Dmitrovic."

Viral sensation

Güler’s performance sparked waves on social media. Clips of his dribble and near-goal became instant hits, further fueling the excitement surrounding the young playmaker.

Fans hailed him as the future of Real Madrid, while analysts noted his ability to combine flair with effectiveness.

Estadio Deportivo:

"A magnificent performance from a player determined to cement his place in the team. Güler was a whisker away from putting his team ahead in the 25th minute, only to be denied by a brilliant Dmitrovic save."

Sport:

"Güler wasn’t just part of the lineup; he was the gravitational center of Real Madrid’s galaxy, orchestrating plays and dazzling onlookers."

Tele Madrid:

"He left Yvan Neyou bewildered with moves straight out of a video game. His composure and creativity on the right wing caused chaos for Leganes, culminating in a superb shot that required an extraordinary save."