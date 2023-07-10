In the wake of Arda Güler's transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid, professor Dr. Erkut Konter, a faculty member at Istanbul Gelişim University and a sports psychology consultant, emphasized the importance of not only Arda's physical, technical and tactical abilities, but also his psychological state in meeting the high expectations placed upon him.

Konter underscored that signing a six-year contract with Real Madrid, a dream team for many young athletes, brings immense curiosity regarding Arda Güler's performance.

"This holds significant weight, not just for Arda himself, but for the aspiring young athletes who will follow in his footsteps. Undoubtedly, his success will serve as a catalyst, raising the bar for countless others and propelling them toward their own achievements. Arda Güler's capacity to respond to expectations and enhance his performance in the face of formidable opponents is contingent upon not only his physical, technical, and tactical preparation but also on managing his psychological state. His current level of development indicates that he possesses the training and competitive spirit to thrive and triumph. The foundations for this were laid during his early years in football, focusing on nurturing core skills through intrinsic motivation, learning the art of training, and mastering competition. By cultivating these fundamental aspects during his formative training years, Arda Güler can effectively navigate through the challenges of competition and excel in competition psychology," Konter said.

Konter emphasized that Güler's ability to manage his psychological state, particularly in the context of competition and the football environment, depends on numerous factors.

"It is crucial to consider various aspects related to performance and success management, such as cross-cultural football psychology and the challenges associated with injuries. Failure to effectively manage these issues can result in performance setbacks and hinder success," he said.

Recognizing the pivotal role of motivation management in Arda's career at Real Madrid, Konter stressed on the significance of sports psychology consultancy.

"Arda's engagement with sports psychology consultancy in relation to football holds immense importance for his future endeavors. Discipline across all these realms becomes imperative for him to sustain his achievements and fulfill his goals," Konter concluded.