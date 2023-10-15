Germany on Saturday orchestrated a remarkable Ilkay Gündoğan-inspired comeback to defeat the United States 3-1, marking a triumphant start for their new head coach, Julian Nagelsmann.

The stage was set in Hartford, with a buzzing crowd of 37,743 eager to witness the clash between two footballing powerhouses from opposite ends of the Atlantic Ocean.

The American hosts took an early lead, courtesy of former Borussia Dortmund forward Christian Pulisic, who showcased his brilliance by netting a sublime goal in the 28th minute.

However, the resilient Die Mannschaft, under skipper Gündoğan, quickly found their rhythm.

The Barcelona midfielder's elegant and calm touch in the 38th minute leveled the score.

The second half witnessed a reinvigorated Germany, determined to assert their dominance.

Niklas Füllkrug took center stage in the 58th minute, displaying a clinical finish that handed the Germans a 2-1 lead.

The euphoria continued just three minutes later when the rising star Jamal Musiala sealed the victory with a well-timed strike, making it 3-1.

Germany's journey throughout the match was a rollercoaster ride, with some moments of vulnerability during the first half as the United States launched potent counterattacks.

Yet, Nagelsmann's tactical adjustments at halftime ignited a renaissance for the team, showcasing moments of sheer brilliance.

The victory not only marks a second consecutive win for Germany, revitalizing their spirits after a challenging period but also propels them with renewed confidence as they gear up for their upcoming clashes against Mexico on Wednesday and the Turkish Crescent-Stars next month.

This match serves as a pivotal stepping stone as Germany anticipates hosting Euro 2024.

Nagelsmann, the newly appointed head coach, expressed his delight after the game, stating: "Congratulations to the team for their remarkable comeback and for persevering through some tough months. It was a captivating display of football, and the victory was well-deserved. We did give away possession too easily in the first half, but we exhibited more patience in the second half, with just as many chances as in the first. Our next aim is to take another step forward against Mexico."

Gündoğan, the captain, was equally pleased with the team's performance and the auspicious beginning under Nagelsmann's guidance.

"It was a good start, and I hope it gets better with each match," Gündoğan remarked.

Nagelsmann took the helm last month, succeeding Hansi Flick, who had departed due to a string of poor results.

Under his leadership, the team demonstrated remarkable resilience, with Rudi Voller stepping in as caretaker coach for a 2-1 victory against France.

Nagelsmann introduced five changes to the starting lineup, fielding the oldest German team since the inception of the Bundesliga in 1963, with an average age of nearly 29.

Notable alterations included the return of veteran defender Mats Hummels after more than two years, an occasion he deemed "a very special moment."

Pascal Gross took the place of midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who was sidelined for both games due to illness.

The match commenced with a moment of silence, dedicated to the victims of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The game was off to an exhilarating start, with AC Milan's Pulisic finding the net early on, only to be ruled offside.

The United States sought to outmaneuver the high German pressing with their fast forwards, which included Giovanni Reyna and Liberian President and 1995 Ballon d'Or winner George Weah's son, Timothy Weah.

Germany, however, had their share of promising moments, with Gross hitting the right post on a first threatening attack, and Fullkrug launching attacks twice.

Pulisic's opening goal was a testament to his class, as he curled the ball into the top right corner from the edge of the penalty area after gracefully maneuvering past three defenders.

But the German side remained unfazed and responded with a brilliant display of teamwork.

Leroy Sane and Gündoğan engaged in a mesmerizing exchange, outfoxing the U.S. defense and leading to Turkish German star's close-range finish.

The second half saw a transformed Germany, with Robin Gosens delivering a precision pass to Musiala, who, in turn, set up Fullkrug to slot the ball into the right corner, securing his eighth goal in 10 caps. Three minutes later, Füllkrug turned provider, teeing up Musiala for the final goal of the match.

The icing on the cake came when Chris Führich, the VfB Stuttgart midfielder, earned his maiden cap for the last 10 minutes, symbolizing the future potential of the German squad.