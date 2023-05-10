Alfie, the father of Manchester City's striker Erling Haaland, claimed that he was removed from his Bernabeu Stadium seat on Tuesday after engaging in provocative behavior toward Real Madrid fans in the aftermath of City's equalizer in the highly contentious Champions League semifinals tie.

Videos on social media show Alfie, who used to play for Manchester City, cupping his ear to Real fans after Kevin de Bruyne's stunning equalizer in the 1-1 draw.

Security guards are then seen ushering him from his seat.

"OK. RM was not happy we were celebrating KDB goal," Haaland, whose son has scored 51 goals for City in his first season in England, said on Twitter. "Other than that, we had to move because RM fans were unhappy with 1-1."

Vinicius Junior had given the hosts the lead in a pulsating first leg, but De Bruyne's equally stunning strike means City are slight favorites to progress to the final in Istanbul.

The winners will play either Inter Milan or AC Milan.