Erling Haaland, the Norwegian striker widely regarded as one of the most in-form players in European football, did not have a particularly memorable night at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, the Manchester City star is still enjoying the trappings of his astronomical weekly wage of 432,000 euros ($473,000).

Among his interests are high-end cars, although he is not one of those footballers who flaunt their latest supercars on social media.

Haaland prefers SUVs, as evidenced by the vehicles he drives to training sessions.

One of the most luxurious cars he has been seen driving in the U.K. is a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which has also been favored by other elite footballers such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Thibaut Courtois.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan at the Geneva International Motorshow, Geneva, Switzerland, March 8, 2019. (Getty Images Photo)

The Cullinan boasts a 570bhp 5.7 V12 engine and can reach up to 250 kph (155 mph), with 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.2 seconds. Its base price is approximately 280,000 euros, but it typically exceeds 350,000 euros when equipped with expensive options.

Another car Haaland is known to have driven is the Range Rover Sport, a popular choice among elite footballers in the U.K.

A Range Rover Sport during the Turin Motor Show, Turin, Italy, June 6, 2018. (Getty Images Photo)

It is unclear which version of the car Haaland owns, but it will likely be the P510e First Edition, the most powerful and best-equipped of all the available models. It boasts 510 hp, thanks to a six-cylinder engine and an electric motor that produces an additional 143 hp.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic Coupe is another SUV that has caught Haaland's eye.

A Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe GLE Class luxury crossover SUV car on display at Brussels Expo, Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 9, 2020. (Getty Images Photo)

He has frequently been spotted driving this car, especially during his time at Borussia Dortmund. A 612 hp V8 engine powers the AMG-branded German SUV and can reach top speeds of 280 kph with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Haaland's collection of cars also includes the Audi RS6 Avant Performance Quattro, the only non-SUV in his garage.

An Audi RS6 Avant performance station wagon in bright red on display at Brussels Expo, Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 9, 2020. (Getty Images Photo)

The car is unique in that it combines the practicality of a family car with a generous 565-liter boot capacity and a sports car's speed and performance. The Performance version boasts 630 hp and 850 Nm of torque, allowing it to reach a top speed of 280 kph and accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 3.4 seconds.