Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu delivered a sweeping update Monday on the ongoing betting scandal shaking Turkish football, detailing an expansion of the investigation, legal actions against uncooperative betting companies, and a moral framework for reforming the league.

Speaking from TFF headquarters, Hacıosmanoğlu confirmed that key data on coaches, technical directors, equipment managers, health personnel, club representatives, and match observers is expected this week, extending scrutiny beyond the 149 referees and over 1,000 players already suspended.

“This is a sacred duty,” Hacıosmanoğlu declared. “We must leave Turkish football clean for our children and youth. For days now, everyone – those who know and those who don’t – has been talking. The informed and the uninformed alike weigh in, but what truly matters is how much each person or institution contributes to this vital effort.”

Hacıosmanoğlu framed the investigation as a moral imperative as much as a legal one.

He emphasized the national responsibility to preserve the integrity of football: “We launched this initiative to leave our children and youth with a clean Turkish football – a debt we owe as a moral obligation. This task should not become a platform for personal gains. Let’s all contribute to a clean Turkish football and reach happier tomorrows.”

Expanding the probe

The scandal, first revealed on Oct. 30 following an internal TFF audit in Istanbul, exposed widespread illegal betting among referees and players.

Initially, 371 referees and assistants were found holding betting accounts, prompting immediate suspensions and arrest warrants.

By mid-November, over 1,000 professional players across Türkiye’s leagues were summoned before the TFF Disciplinary Committee, with indirect involvement – through family members or associates – becoming a key investigative focus.

Clubs, including Beşiktaş, face potential points deductions and player bans, while prosecutors have indicated additional raids are forthcoming.

Hacıosmanoğlu stressed that the next wave of scrutiny would encompass technical staff, including coaches, equipment managers, medical staff, club representatives, and match observers.

“We are expecting this data this week,” he said. “This is an earthquake in football. We will leave no corner unexamined.”

Secrecy, data integrity and legal oversight

The TFF president addressed criticism over perceived opacity and concerns about data manipulation.

He outlined a rigorous, multi-layered verification process: all data is obtained officially via the Youth and Sports Ministry through the state-run Spor Toto Organization, which oversees licensed betting companies.

“Would a company manipulate data sent to the body that licenses them? They would immediately lose their license. The Ministry does not tamper with this information. We handle the analysis internally,” Hacıosmanoğlu said.

He emphasized the TFF’s strict confidentiality protocols: “Since assigning a four-person team, not a single drop of information has leaked in 20-25 days. Even our Legal Affairs Manager learned of referrals only two hours before issuance.” He dismissed speculation as unhelpful chatter, highlighting that integrity and transparency remain central to the federation’s approach.

Due process and protecting the innocent

Hacıosmanoğlu reassured those implicated that the investigation respects legal safeguards.

“Data comes to us via the state through the Legal Board. If there is reasonable suspicion, the Board must refer it to the judiciary – failure to do so is a crime. Referrals to the Professional Football Disciplinary Committee (PFDK) serve as the first judicial instance.”

He underscored that the TFF is not seeking to victimize innocent parties: “If you haven’t committed these offenses, prove it through objection – no penalty will be imposed. If penalized, appeal to the Arbitration Board, the sport’s supreme court. Our responsibility is to protect the honor and dignity of the football family.”

Proactive pursuit of missing data

A major revelation was Hacıosmanoğlu’s disclosure of criminal complaints filed against companies withholding records.

Of the six companies under scrutiny, one license has already been revoked.

“We requested additional information from these firms, and some has arrived. For the rest, we’ve filed criminal complaints with prosecutors and established timelines for delivery. Full cooperation is expected,” he said.

Hacıosmanoğlu also called on club presidents to enforce internal discipline: “Presidents should handle their own cleanups. This investigation must not be used for political maneuvering.”

Reform and integrity

The federation’s strategy goes beyond punitive measures.

Hacıosmanoğlu emphasized structural reforms, including stricter licensing of officials, enhanced monitoring of betting patterns, and a moral commitment to leave Turkish football purified for future generations.

“Our moral debt is to deliver a purified game. The next generation deserves nothing less,” he said.