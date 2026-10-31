Achraf Hakimi scored a superb hat trick and provided two assists as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed bottom-placed Le Havre 5-1 on Friday, extending their winning streak to nine matches in all competitions and strengthening their grip on top spot in Ligue 1.

The European champions moved to 20 points from nine league matches, opening a two-point gap over Lille, who climbed into second place with a late 1-0 derby victory over Lens. Rennes slipped to third on 16 points after suffering a heavy 5-2 defeat at Nice.

PSG coach Luis Enrique rested several regular starters despite a lengthy injury list, leaving Desire Doue, Vitinha and Joao Neves on the bench. Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were also unavailable through injury.

The changes did little to slow the visitors, although Le Havre briefly threatened an upset when Josh Maja gave the hosts an unexpected lead in the 18th minute.

The home side caught PSG on the break after surging forward, with Maja finishing a move that briefly unsettled the visitors. However, their advantage lasted only eight minutes as Hakimi sent a precise through-ball into the path of Mika Godts, who raced through to equalize in the 26th minute.

Two minutes later, the Moroccan international put PSG ahead, driving a low shot inside the near post after leaving the Le Havre defense struggling to contain his forward run.

Hakimi continued to torment the hosts after the break, extending the advantage in the 55th minute with a well-struck free kick that curled into the bottom corner beyond goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart.

Le Havre pushed forward in search of a response, committing players to attack, but their aggressive approach left them exposed at the back.

PSG capitalized on the space in the 62nd minute when a rapid counterattack caught the home defense out of position. Senny Mayulu raced past the goalkeeper before calmly finishing from distance into an unguarded net to make it 4-1.

Hakimi completed his hat trick seven minutes later, sending a deflected effort through a crowded penalty area to cap a remarkable individual performance. He was substituted shortly afterward by Enrique, having also registered assists for Godts and Mayulu.

The result marked PSG's ninth consecutive victory across all competitions and handed Le Havre a fifth straight league defeat. The Normandy club remain bottom of the standings with just two points from nine matches.

Enrique praised his squad's depth, particularly the contributions of players who have struggled for regular playing time.

"I am happy because some players had very little playing time. If we want to win trophies, we need everyone," the Spanish coach said.

He also highlighted the opportunities created by the club's injury problems, pointing to young midfielder Quentin Ndjantou and David Boly, who made his Ligue 1 debut.

Enrique also explained Hakimi's attacking freedom, describing the right-back's role as one that allows him to operate almost like a forward when PSG have possession.

"He's a striker when we have the ball. He's free to do that when we are in possession, but obliged to defend when we aren't," he said.

Elsewhere, Lille moved above Rennes after veteran striker Olivier Giroud struck an 86th-minute winner against Lens in a tightly contested northern derby.

The 40-year-old former France international came off the bench to settle the match, firing home late to give Lille all three points and take their tally to 18.

Rennes, meanwhile, missed the chance to keep pace with PSG after collapsing against Nice, who continued their revival with a convincing home victory.

Elye Wahi scored a hat trick, converting two first-half penalties before completing his treble with a first-time finish in the 73rd minute.

Nice climbed to seventh after recording their fourth victory in five matches, a significant improvement for a side that narrowly avoided relegation last season.

Lille sit second on 18 points, while Rennes remain third with 16. Monaco could move level with Lille if they beat Paris FC on Sunday.

Twitter caption:

Achraf Hakimi delivered a performance to remember, scoring a hat trick and setting up two more goals as Paris Saint-Germain demolished bottom-placed Le Havre 5-1 to extend their winning streak to nine games and strengthen their Ligue 1 lead, while Rennes stumbled against Nice and 40-year-old Olivier Giroud fired Lille into second place with a late derby winner.