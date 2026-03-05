Lewis Hamilton is hitting the track and the scriptwriting desk.

The seven-time Formula One champion revealed Thursday that he is already working on a sequel to last year’s blockbuster F1: The Movie, teaming once again with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Joseph Kosinski, and a strong creative cast.

The original film starred Brad Pitt as a seasoned veteran brought in to revive a struggling F1 team, with Damson Idris playing a talented but headstrong rookie and Javier Bardem as Pitt’s former teammate, adding tension and depth to the story.

Directed by Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, and produced alongside Hamilton and Bruckheimer, the film earned over $630 million worldwide and captivated audiences with its blend of high-speed racing and human drama.

Hamilton said early discussions for the sequel began toward the end of last year, with him, Kosinski, and Bruckheimer exploring storylines, character dynamics, and the overall direction for the next installment.

“We had our first meeting talking about different ideas, different directions for the script,” Hamilton said at Albert Park ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. “It’s really exciting. Having been through the first one, I know what to expect. It’s intense, but now I’m used to it.”

While deeply involved in production, Hamilton has no plans to appear on screen.

“I don’t really have a lot of desire to be in front of the camera,” he said. “Being behind the scenes was amazing. You get to shape the story and contribute meaningfully without the pressure of performing. That was far more enjoyable than being on camera.” He acknowledged that sequels carry risks but expressed confidence in the team. “We’ve got a great cast, a talented writer, and an incredible production team. We’ll take the time needed to make it right.”

Off-screen drama is mirrored by challenges on the F1 grid.

Formula One has undergone its most significant technical overhaul in decades, with new chassis and power unit regulations, alongside increased hybrid energy deployment and regeneration demands.

For Hamilton, who debuted in 2007 with McLaren’s V8 cars and has adapted through multiple technical eras, this season presents unparalleled challenges.

“It will be the most challenging it’s ever been,” Hamilton said. “Every era has its own hurdles, but this reset is on another level. Energy management, tire strategies, and adapting to each track’s characteristics will push every driver to the limit.”

Hamilton endured a difficult debut season with Ferrari last year, failing to reach the podium in a campaign dominated by Mercedes and Red Bull.

But winter testing showed Ferrari’s SF-26 car has pace and reliability improvements, giving Hamilton renewed optimism.

“Ferrari and Mercedes both showed strong speed, and I don’t think Red Bull has revealed their full potential yet. That makes it exciting,” he said. “Win, that’s the goal. That’s what everyone is working toward. I feel confident with the team behind me, fully focused on maximizing performance every weekend.”

Hamilton also highlighted the wider impact of the first F1: The Movie, which has drawn new fans to the sport. “It’s amazing to see how many people have connected with the film. I still get texts from fans just discovering Formula One,” he said.