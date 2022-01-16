Atakas Hatayspor secured a 4-2 victory against Galatasaray in a hard-fought Turkish Süper Lig game on Sunday.

Emre Kılınç gave Galatasaray a 1-0 lead at the New Hatay Stadium in Antakya, Turkey.

The Lions failed to double the lead when Patrick van Aanholt missed the penalty.

But Hatayspor did not miss the penalty spot and Mame Diouf scored the equalizer.

Before the first half ended, Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a remarkable free-kick to put Galatasaray ahead again.

Hatayspor took control from the beginning of the second half and Mohammed Kamara found the net to level the score.

Galatasaray was reduced to 10 men when Taylan Antalyalı was given a straight red card for headbutting Ruben Riberio in the 82nd minute.

The home side completed the comeback victory after Saba Lobzhanidz scored twice on the counterattacks.

While it was Galatasaray manager Domenec Torrent's first game as in charge, Hatayspor jumped to third place with 35 points.