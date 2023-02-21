Hatayspor on Tuesday announced the demise of Taner Savut, their sporting director, who has been found in the debris days after the catastrophic twin earthquakes that struck Southeastern Türkiye.

"Our condolences. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our sporting director Taner Savut. May the Almighty have mercy on our teacher, our condolences to his family and fans. We will not forget you, (Mr.) Taner. May you rest in heaven. You are always in our hearts," read the statement issued by Hatayspor.

The shocking news of the Hatayspor's Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu's demise in the same building, where Savut was trapped, was announced only three days prior, making the announcement of Savut's death even more tragic.

Following the heartbreaking news of Savut's demise, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and countless clubs have issued a heartfelt condolence message in his memory.

The message shared by TFF read: "We learned with deep sadness that Taner Savut, the Sporting Director of Atakaş Hatayspor, one of the Spor Toto Süper Lig clubs, lost his life in the earthquake that stifled our country. May the Almighty have mercy on Taner Savut, to his grieving family, relatives and Hatayspor. Our condolences to the family."

Fenerbahçe took to their official social media platforms to express their condolences in a touching gesture, posting Savut's photograph, who once donned the iconic Yellow Canaries colors.

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor extended their sincerest sympathies to the Hatayspor and Savut's family in poignant messages published in tribute.