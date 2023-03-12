The president of the Italian football club Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, said they have always been in solidarity with those who are suffering, including those affected by the recent earthquake in Türkiye.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), De Laurentiis mentioned that Napoli initiated a fundraiser for earthquake victims led by former Fenerbahçe player Eljif Elmas last month.

The jerseys of Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Victor Osimhen were auctioned to raise funds for Türkiye and Syria.

When asked about potential players interested in the next transfer season in the Turkish Süper Lig, De Laurentiis said the club's scouting team is always active, and the possibility should never be ruled out.

De Laurentiis expressed his desire to lead Napoli to a Serie A title, stating that "Everyone in Napoli hopes to win the championship. I believe several million Napoli will attend the championship celebrations."

Napoli is currently in first place in the Italian top tier with 65 points, 15 points ahead of second-place Inter Milan. They aim to secure their first Serie A title in 33 years.

De Laurentiis also celebrated Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen, who was named the "Best Foreign Athlete of the Year" by the Foreign Press Association in Italy, on Twitter, saying, "Thanks to the Foreign Press. A beautiful award ceremony for Victor and high-level exchange of views."

According to officials, more than 47,000 people were killed in Türkiye in twin earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6.