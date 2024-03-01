Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is at a critical point in his career following a four-year doping ban, as the French international intends to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to clear his name.

Pogba was provisionally suspended by Italy's national anti-doping organization (NADO Italia) in September after testing positive for DHEA, a banned substance known to elevate testosterone levels naturally.

While Juventus has not officially commented on the ban, a source confirmed they were notified of the decision and are weighing their next steps.

Pogba, 30, who is under contract with Juve until June 2026, denied any wrongdoing.

"I am sad, shocked, and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me," Pogba said.

"As a professional athlete, I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for or against."

"As a consequence of the decision announced today, I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport," he added, referring to the sport's highest court.

NADO Italia declined to comment on Pogba's case, citing privacy rules.

The doping test was conducted after Juve's 3-0 Serie A season-opening victory at Udinese on Aug. 20.

The tribunal stated it detected "non-endogenous testosterone metabolites," a prohibited substance, with results consistent with an external origin of the target compounds.

Pogba was an unused substitute in that game but made two appearances off the bench against Bologna and Empoli before receiving a provisional suspension.

Pogba's positive doping test was also confirmed in a counter-analysis on a second sample in October.

The ban could effectively end Pogba's career at the highest level.

The Frenchman was among the sport's highest-earning players at his peak after completing a then-world record transfer of over 100 million euros ($108.42 million) to Premier League Manchester United in 2016.

Minimum wage

According to a source, Juve are paying Pogba a minimum wage of 2,000 euros ($2,200) per month.

If CAS upholds the ban, Pogba's contract could be terminated and he will not be able to return to action until September 2027, when he will be 34.

"When I am free of legal restrictions, the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations," Pogba added.

Pogba has had a disappointing second spell with Juve due to injuries since returning to the Turin-based club following his departure from United on a free transfer in 2022.

The 2018 World Cup winner barely featured last season due to knee and hamstring injuries as well as knee surgery, which prevented him from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar.