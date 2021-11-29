Struggling Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin has appointed German Turkish coach Tayfun Korkut as interim boss after parting ways with coach Pal Dardai Monday.

The 45-year-old Hungarian, who was in his second spell in charge, will be replaced until the end of the season by former Hanover, Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart manager Korkut.

Hertha has had a difficult start to the campaign despite decent investment and sits 14th in the table.

They drew 1-1 at home with Augsburg on Saturday.

Sporting Director Fredi Bobic said in a statement: "We would like to thank Pal for his work. He took over the team in a difficult situation last season and kept us in the Bundesliga under difficult circumstances."

Dardai, a hero as a player at the Olympiastadion, was first named coach in 2015 and stayed in the post until 2019. He then stepped down to run youth teams at the club but was called back last January when Bruno Labbadia was fired.

Hertha has invested more than its rivals in a bid to break into the European places in the Bundesliga and drafted in Bobic from Eintracht Frankfurt in preseason to help the club achieve it. Big buys have been limited though.

Hertha head coach Pal Dardai reacts prior to the German Bundesliga match against Borussia Monchengladbach, Berlin, Germany, Oct. 23, 2021 (EPA Photo)

Dardai always looked to be a temporary fix and the 2-0 defeat at Union Berlin on Nov. 20 suggested so. He even said himself earlier in the season that Hertha would soon appoint a bigger name as coach.

Former Turkey midfielder Korkut might also be a temporary fix given he lasted less than a year in his previous job at Stuttgart in 2018 and was also only an interim head coach at Leverkusen in 2017.

"We want Tayfun to provide the team with a fresh impetus and new ideas," Bobic said.

"He has shown in the past that he can not only stabilize a team but also develop a side with his knowledgeable and passionate work, as well as his idea of playing football."

Hertha travels to his former side Stuttgart on Sunday.

"I keep a close eye on the Bundesliga. My perception of Hertha as a club, and the team, in particular, is that its been a journey filled with ups and downs," Korkut, 47, said.

"I want to use my way of working and my ideas in order to help us develop in a positive direction. I am full of energy and am very much looking forward to this challenge."