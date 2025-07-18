Snoop Dogg has joined the ownership group of Swansea City, forging an unexpected bond between hip-hop and the English Championship, the Welsh club confirmed Thursday.

The 53-year-old rap icon becomes part of a growing wave of celebrity investors, lining up alongside Croatian World Cup finalist and former Real Madrid star Luka Modric in the club’s ownership structure.

Snoop made headlines last week by modeling Swansea’s 2025-26 home kit on the club’s social media platforms, sparking speculation that he might be snooping for an opportunity at the club, which ended with the confirmation of his stake.

His swoop follows the club’s November takeover by American entrepreneurs Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen.

Swansea hopes Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, can leverage his more than 100 million social media followers to boost the club’s global profile as it seeks a return to the Premier League for the first time since being relegated in 2018.

The club’s owners have said they aim to generate greater revenue, which would allow increased investment in players under British football’s profit and sustainability rules.

“My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City,” Snoop said on the club’s website.

“The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me. I'm proud to be part of Swansea City.”

Swansea announced in April that Modric, who this week joined AC Milan at age 39 after leaving Real Madrid, had acquired a stake in the club.

“To borrow a phrase from Snoop’s back catalogue, this announcement is the next episode for Swansea City as we seek to create new opportunities to boost the club’s reach and profile,” the owners said in a statement.

“Snoop’s colossal global fan base and audience will certainly help us do that, and he has made clear throughout this process just how excited he is to join the club. He has openly shared his love of football and his desire to be involved in the game, and we expect his involvement to help us put as competitive a team as possible on the field.”

Swansea’s Welsh rivals, Wrexham, have made a meteoric rise toward the Championship second tier of English football-since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the club in 2020.