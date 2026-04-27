The UEFA Champions League semifinals kick off with a heavyweight encounter Tuesday, as reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain welcome six-time winners Bayern Munich to the Parc des Princes in Paris.

With both sides currently leading their respective domestic leagues and tied for the most goals in the competition this season (38 each), this first-leg matchup promises to be a high-stakes spectacle.

For Bayern Munich, the narrative centers on Harry Kane, whose "team-first approach" has been instrumental in their pursuit of club football’s biggest prize.

Kane has enjoyed a record-breaking season, netting 53 goals in 45 games across all competitions – the highest tally for an Englishman in any league in nearly a century.

Having already secured back-to-back Bundesliga titles, Kane has made it clear that his ultimate priority is winning the Champions League.

Kane enters this match in peak form, having scored in his last five Champions League outings. To ensure he is fresh for the "big stage," Bayern boss Vincent Kompany has recently managed Kane's minutes, starting him in only one of the last seven league matches.

Despite the rest, Kane proved his readiness by coming off the bench to help Bayern overcome a three-goal deficit to beat Mainz 4-3 Saturday.

PSG hit stride

PSG, under coach Luis Enrique, are aiming to become the first French club to win 100 Champions League matches. Despite some "league-phase stutters," the holders have hit their stride in the knockout rounds, dispatching Chelsea and Liverpool with a four-game winning streak in which they scored 12 goals.

The match will be particularly significant for captain Marquinhos, who is set to equal Roberto Carlos’ record of 120 Champions League appearances by a Brazilian player. On the offensive end, Ousmane Dembele remains a primary threat, fresh off a double against Liverpool in the quarterfinals.

Tactical hurdles

A significant challenge for Bayern will be the absence of manager Vincent Kompany, who is suspended for the opening leg after receiving three yellow cards in the tournament. Assistant coach Aaron Danks will lead from the dugout in his place.

On the injury front, Bayern will be without Serge Gnabry, but they welcome back Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano, who were rested over the weekend.

PSG has its own fitness concerns. While Desire Doue and Nuno Mendes are expected to be available after injury scares at Anfield, "midfield metronome" Vitinha remains a doubt due to a heel injury. However, Fabian Ruiz has recently returned to action and is expected to start.

Titanic rivalry

History favors the German giants, as Bayern has won five straight matches against PSG in this competition, including a 2-1 victory during the league phase earlier this season.

However, PSG can look to their resilience from last season, where they overcame an early loss to Arsenal to eventually win their semifinal.

Both teams share a philosophy of "perpetual movement, attacking verve, and tactical nous," suggesting a fast-paced encounter. The winner of this tie will head to the final in Budapest as the favorite to lift the trophy.

Possible Starting Lineups:

• Paris Saint-Germain: Matvei Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Fabian Ruiz, Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

• Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.