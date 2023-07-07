French national team captain, Kylian Mbappe arrived in Cameroon to a resounding welcome from adoring fans Thursday.

The visit promises a combination of philanthropic endeavors with deaf children and a poignant trip to his father's village, adding a deeper meaning to the journey.

Throngs of supporters, clad in Paris Saint-Germain football jerseys, erupted in euphoria as the 24-year-old star emerged from the airport in the capital city of Yaounde.

The air crackled with excitement as the crowd passionately chanted his name.

Supporters gather as they wait for Paris Saint-Germain and France national football team star striker Kylian Mbappe (not seen) to arrive at the Yaounde Airport for a charity visit and a tour of his father's village, Yaounde, Cameroon, July 6, 2023. (AFP Photo)

A group of traditional dancers, numbering close to a hundred, graced the occasion with their rhythmic artistry.

Grinning from ear to ear, Mbappe reciprocated the ardent reception, warmly acknowledging the sea of fans who were held at bay by vigilant police officers before being whisked away in an SUV with tinted windows.

"We are bursting with pride to witness the homecoming of our beloved Cameroonian brother. We extend to him an exuberant and heartfelt welcome," expressed Vannel Kunde, a 16-year-old high-school student, encapsulating the collective sentiment of the crowd.

During his sojourn, the football star, also at the helm of France's national team, will live at a hotel complex owned by the family of the French former tennis champion, Yannick Noah, in Yaounde.

On the docket for Friday is a visit to a school catering to youngsters with hearing impairments in the suburbs of the capital, as per his carefully curated itinerary.

An eagerly anticipated basketball match is also on the horizon, with whispers of an appearance by retired NBA player Joakim Noah, the son of Yannick.

Furthermore, Mbappe will actively participate in a football match against FC Vent d'Etoudi, a second-division club in Cameroon.

On Saturday he will be in the economic capital, Douala, where the footballer will visit a school before embarking on a pilgrimage to Djebale, the ancestral village of his father, Wilfried Mbappe.

Wilfried's youthful sojourn from Cameroon to France led him to embrace a career as a football trainer.

This journey serves as a momentous occasion for Mbappe to pay homage to his roots, connecting with the two schools in Yaounde and Douala, which are supported by his benevolent foundation, Inspired by KM, as revealed in a statement from his Parisian team.

The anticipation surrounding Mbappe's arrival has stirred emotions in the hearts of the Cameroonian people, resonating with a palpable sense of pride.

Arsene Pinlap, a 37-year-old awaiting a glimpse of the football maestro at the airport, expressed the honor of welcoming the star to this West African nation as a fellow Cameroonian.

Paris Saint-Germain and France national football team star striker Kylian Mbappe (C) greets crowds gathered outside at the Yaounde Airport as he arrives for a charity visit and a tour of his father's village, Yaounde, Cameroon, July 6, 2023. (AFP)

"Yet, it is an incredible privilege to witness the presence of the world's finest player," said the president of the PSG fan club in Yaounde.

Joining the chorus of excitement, Armelle Ntsama, an enthusiastic 18-year-old schoolgirl, said, "This is an immense joy for us, the young souls enamored with the beautiful game of football."

Besides engaging with the passionate fans, Mbappe is slated to meet with notable officials of the country, including Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, as stated in the team's press release. These interactions will provide a platform for the football virtuoso to discuss his visionary projects for Cameroon, underscoring his commitment to making a lasting impact.

The backdrop against which this visit unfolds is riddled with lingering questions regarding Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain.

Having recently announced his decision not to extend his contract, which expires next year, the electrifying forward has expressed his desire to remain for a final season.

Consequently, the club faces the urgent task of either selling the prodigious talent in the current transfer window or risk losing him without recompense when his contract terminates.

Addressing the situation, PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said: "Mbappe must sign a new contract if he wishes to continue representing our club in the upcoming season."

This statement, layered with intensity, emphasizes the significance the club places on retaining the formidable talent that emerged from a momentous 180-million-euro ($196-million) transfer from Monaco to Paris in August 2017.

Since then, Mbappe has firmly etched his name among the elite echelons of the global footballing pantheon, captivating audiences with his awe-inspiring performances.