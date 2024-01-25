Despite firing their coach on the same day, the host nation, Ivory Coast, have managed to secure a spot in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Morocco's 1-0 victory over Zambia in Group F on Wednesday played a crucial role, ensuring that Ivory Coast finished among the top four third-place teams and qualified for the knockout stage. Despite Ivory Coast's 4-0 defeat by Equatorial Guinea in their final group game on Monday, Zambia's loss left them with two points after three games, one point fewer than Ivory Coast.

Morocco’s win set off celebrations in Abidjan, the largest city in Ivory Coast, where there were fireworks, supporters cheering and fans driving around honking their car horns.

Morocco captain Hakim Ziyech became their hero when they scored the only goal across four games on Wednesday, firing in the rebound after Lawrence Mulenga saved Ayoub El Kaabi’s effort in the 37th minute.

The goal was immediately celebrated by the Ivorian fans in attendance in San Pedro and those who heard about it at the other match between Tanzania and Congo in Korhogo. That game ended 0-0.

Ziyech and their teammates ran to celebrate on the sideline, where they made a heart sign for coach Walid Regragui, watching from the stands as they were serving a suspension imposed by the Confederation of African Football earlier Wednesday.

But Ivory Coast fans had to endure a nervy finale. Lameck Banda went just wide as Zambia started their best period of pressure around the hour mark. Lubambo Musonda fired over for the Copper Bullets, who pushed hard for an equalizer that would have meant the hosts’ elimination.

Morocco then missed late chances to seal it, with Mulenga pulling off two saves in stoppage time to keep the suspense to the end.

Ivory Coast fired coach Jean-Louis Gasset earlier Wednesday.

Morocco finished top of Group F with seven points, four more than Congo, which also reached the last 16. Zambia and Tanzania, with two points each, were eliminated.

Goals dry up in Group E

Mali, South Africa, and Namibia all advanced to the last 16 on Wednesday when they took part in the tournament’s first goalless games.

Mali’s 0-0 draw with Namibia was enough to top Group E, while South Africa clinched second place on goal difference from Namibia by drawing 0-0 with Tunisia.

Mali finished with five points, one more than South Africa and Namibia, while Tunisia was eliminated after finishing bottom of the group.

Namibia progressed as one of the four best third-place finishers, which was bad news for Ivory Coast at the time. The Elephants then needed a Morocco victory.