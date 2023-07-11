Acun Ilıcalı, the owner of EFL Championship side Hull City Football Club, recently shared his ambitions for the club, emphasizing their ultimate goal of reaching the English Premier League.

Ilıcalı believes that if Hull City can secure a spot in the Premier League, it will become a dream destination for Turkish players.

As preparations for the upcoming season are underway in Türkiye, Ilıcalı spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA), expressing the club's aspirations.

He stated that their primary objective is to rise to the Premier League by delivering an impressive performance in the 2023-2024 season.

To kick-start their journey, the team will embark on a training camp in Türkiye.

Ilıcalı acknowledged the highly competitive nature of the championship, recognizing the formidable challenges that lie ahead.

"The championship is an incredibly demanding league. Looking at the teams this year, there is a group that resembles the Premier League. However, we are confident in our abilities. We are constantly evolving and can make a push in the playoffs," he said.

Highlighting the Premier League as the ultimate dream for many Turkish football players, Ilıcalı emphasized that being a Turkish owner strengthens their position when it comes to transfers.

"Having a Premier League dream gives us a significant advantage. It serves as a strong incentive for players in Türkiye to consider us. We act as a bridge for them. But once we make it to the Premier League, our appeal will be irresistible to all Turkish players. At this stage, we can confidently say that we are a gateway to the Premier League. This creates tremendous excitement among every football player we engage with in Türkiye. It's a massive advantage," he added.

Notably, Hull City will celebrate its 120th anniversary in the upcoming season, boasting a rich history as a well-established club.

"In the past 10 years, the team has spent three seasons in the Premier League. The Premier League is deeply ingrained in the DNA of Hull City. It has emerged as one of the standout teams in recent times. The club might not have a long-standing presence in the top flight, but if you ask anyone in England, they know Hull City. Founded in 1904, the same period as other renowned clubs. Our roots run deep," Ilıcalı said.

Ilıcalı drew attention to Leicester City's remarkable success, having clinched the English Premier League title in 2016 despite being relegated in subsequent seasons. He emphasized that relegation is a common occurrence in England due to the fierce competition among powerful teams.

He cited Leicester City as an example of triumph, explaining, "Leicester City's owner tragically passed away in a helicopter crash, which coincided with their relegation. The owner's demise essentially marked the end of that incredible story. Otherwise, the team wouldn't have faced relegation."

Regarding Hull City's progress, Ilıcalı highlighted the club's growing stature in England.

The recent loan transfer of Liam Delap from Manchester City exemplifies the trust placed in them.

"We are gradually making strides. We were like infants before, but now we have matured. We are entering adolescence in English football. Our credibility is increasing, and people believe in us, entrusting players to our club. Manchester City required trust to lend us a player, and they know us. They are familiar with our coach, our team's football style, which aligns with Guardiola's philosophy. We have reached a certain point, but I wouldn't say we are at the pinnacle yet. We are hitting milestones and climbing the ladder," he said.

Ilıcalı, who also acquired Shelbourne, an Irish Premier League team, with intentions of competing in European competitions, was asked about the possibility of Fenerbahçe (a Turkish club) and Shelbourne facing each other in future seasons.

He responded, "I haven't really thought about it. But who knows? If such a scenario unfolds, we'll tackle it as it comes."

When questioned about fans' tendency to prioritize big-name players over supporting their local teams, despite Hull City's average attendance of 21,000 fans, Ilıcalı explained: "Everyone finds joy in supporting their team, regardless of its size or accomplishments. Take our national team, for instance. They haven't won the World Cup, yet we fill stadiums to cheer them on. People experience the same passion for their clubs as they do for the national team."