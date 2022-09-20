Hull City’s owner Acun Ilıcalı has been involved in a road traffic accident in Istanbul, the British football club said on Monday.

The Turkish businessperson and media tycoon fractured his arm in the accident, which also involved his daughter Banu, the English Football League Championship side said in a statement.

Ilıcalı was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, local media reported. His daughter was reported to have come out with minor abrasions.

The 53-year-old businessman is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday, the statement read. “Everyone at the club would like to wish Acun the best for his surgery and a speedy recovery,” it added.

Ilıcalı, the founder of the Türkiye-based Acun Medya media company, completed the purchase of Hull City in January.

His media group was founded in 2004 and has become a major international production company and broadcasting group.

Besides producing daytime and primetime content in Europe, South America and North America, the company operates two national mainstream TV channels in Türkiye.

Meanwhile, Hull City is currently in the 20th spot with 11 points after 10 matches on the Championship standings.