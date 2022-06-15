England suffered its heaviest home defeat in nearly 100 years Tuesday as Gareth Southgate's side went down 4-0 to Hungary in the UEFA Nations League, while it was also a night to forget for Italy as it lost 5-2 in Germany.

Not since a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Scotland's "Wembley Wizards" in 1928 had England been beaten by four goals at home, but it was torn apart by Hungary in Wolverhampton.

It is now in real danger of being relegated from League A to the less glamorous second tier of European international football.

Hungary had already beaten England 1-0 in Budapest 10 days ago and they went in front in the 16th minute at Molineux as Freiburg forward Roland Sallai controlled the ball on his thigh and volleyed in after a free-kick was nodded down.

Sallai scored again 20 minutes from time before England collapsed, with Zsolt Nagy making it 3-0 from an emphatic strike.

Home defender John Stones was sent off and then substitute Daniel Gazdag wrapped up a famous Hungarian triumph with a cool finish over goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Remarkably, Hungary is the first team to score four goals in an away match against England since the Hungarians themselves, with Ferenc Puskas starring, won 6-3 at Wembley in 1953.

England has just two points from four games and a defeat in its next match in Italy in September would condemn it to relegation to League B.

"It was a night to forget but we've got to take it on the chin. We've got to move forward," said England captain Harry Kane.

"We are preparing for a big World Cup and that's the most important thing. We'll learn a lot from this camp."

Hungary is top of League A, Group 3, a point above Germany who leapfrogged Italy thanks to the thumping win over Roberto Mancini's experimental side in Monchengladbach.

Germany's İlkay Gündoğan (C) runs past Italy's Nicolo Barella (L) during a UEFA Nations League match, Monchengladbach, Germany, June 14, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Germany humbles Italy

Joshua Kimmich's close-range finish gave Germany an early lead and they doubled their advantage thanks to İlkay Gündoğan's penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Thomas Mueller fired in the third after the restart before Serge Gnabry set up Timo Werner to score two quick-fire goals midway through the second half.

Italy had not conceded five goals in a game since a 6-1 defeat in Yugoslavia in 1957.

The visiting side pulled one back when 18-year-old FC Zurich striker Wilfried Gnonto scored 12 minutes from the end to become Italy's youngest-ever goal scorer.

Alessandro Bastoni then further reduced the deficit in injury time but the result still allowed Germany to match its biggest ever win over Italy, recorded in 1939.

"If we play like we did today, many teams will have a hard time against us," said Gündoğan.

Depay downs Wales

Meanwhile, the Netherlands remains clear at the top of League A, Group 4 after beating Wales 3-2 in a dramatic finish in Rotterdam.

Goals from Noa Lang and Cody Gakpo had the Dutch 2-0 up midway through the first half, but Brennan Johnson rapidly pulled one back.

Gareth Bale then appeared to have salvaged a point for Wales when he converted a stoppage-time penalty, only for Memphis Depay to sweep in a 93rd-minute winner for the Dutch.

The Netherlands are three points ahead of Belgium, who won 1-0 against Poland in Warsaw thanks to Michy Batshuayi's early header.

Netherlands' Memphis Depay (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Wales in UEFA Nations League match, Rotterdam, Netherlands, June 14, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

Wales is bottom of the group with just one point from four games this month, when its focus was on qualifying for the World Cup.

In League B, Ukraine came from behind to draw 1-1 with the Republic of Ireland in the Polish city of Lodz, with Artem Dovbyk equalizing after Nathan Collins had opened the scoring in style.

Ukraine is top of Group 1, a point ahead of Scotland who won 4-1 in Armenia with Stuart Armstrong scoring a brace before John McGinn and Che Adams added further goals and the hosts finished with nine men.

Edin Dzeko netted twice for Bosnia and Herzegovina in their 3-2 defeat of Finland in Group 3.