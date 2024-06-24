Hungary forward Barnabas Varga is in stable condition at the hospital after receiving medical attention on the pitch during his country's Euro 2024 victory over Scotland on Sunday.

The Ferencvaros striker needed extensive treatment following a collision with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn in the second half of the match in Stuttgart.

Hungary players quickly signaled that Varga was in trouble and were visibly incensed at the time the medical teams took to reach him.

After more than six minutes of treatment, Varga was carried off the field on a stretcher while sheets were held up to shield him from view.

Shortly after full-time of Hungary’s 1-0 victory, the country’s football federation confirmed the 29-year-old was stable.

A statement from the Hungarian Football Federation read: "Barnabas Varga’s condition is stable. The Ferencvaros player is currently in one of the hospitals in Stuttgart. We will inform you immediately if there is any news about his status."

Gunn told the BBC: "It was a bit of a blur. I thought I had to come and thought I’d done well. It was a bit painful. Hopefully, the guy is all right. I can’t really remember too much about it."