Mauro Icardi has made winning trophies feel routine at Galatasaray, but the Argentine striker insists the hunger remains sharp as the yellow-reds prepare for a Super Cup semi-final showdown with Trabzonspor.

Speaking ahead of the clash in Gaziantep, Galatasaray’s captain framed the match in simple terms: win, advance, and lift another cup.

“This is a very important match for us,” Icardi said. “It’s a semi-final, and as players we want to win another trophy. We’ve been playing match after match, but we have to adapt quickly and be ready for a strong opponent. Our goal is to reach the final and then win the cup.”

Beyond silverware, the occasion carries personal significance for Icardi, who stands on the brink of another milestone in a season defined by goals and resilience. The striker recently broke a long-standing club scoring record, drawing praise from Galatasaray icon Gheorghe Hagi, an acknowledgment Icardi described as deeply meaningful.

“Hagi is someone who left his mark on an era,” Icardi said. “He is a huge figure for Galatasaray. Breaking his record is a great honor. Records are meant to be broken, and that’s one of the beautiful things about football. To be part of this story is something I’m proud of.”

The 31-year-old is now just two goals away from becoming Galatasaray’s highest-scoring foreign player, a target he approaches with characteristic clarity.

“I want to score goals, that’s what I enjoy,” he said. “That never changes.”

Icardi’s form has been all the more striking given the injury setback he endured earlier in the year, sidelining him for months and casting doubt over his momentum. He credits Galatasaray’s medical and technical staff for guiding him through a demanding recovery.

“It was a difficult injury, but I think I came back well after seven or eight months,” he said. “The medical team and coaching staff supported me a lot. I’m in a much better place now, but I still want to be even better.”

Questions about his future inevitably followed, with Icardi entering the final six months of his contract. The striker, however, kept the focus firmly on the present.

“There’s nothing being discussed right now,” he said. “When the time comes, we’ll talk about what’s best for the club and for me. Until then, I’ll keep fighting for this shirt and scoring goals until the very end. That’s who I am.”