Galatasaray's star striker Mauro Icardi has once again turned heads with his candid reflections on the team's recent achievements and challenges while throwing jabs at Fenerbahçe's coach Jose Mourinho.

In a recent news conference ahead of Galatasaray's second Süper Lig match against Konyaspor, Icardi expressed his thoughts on the team's performance and the external pressures they've faced.

"For the past two years, we've faced numerous challenges off the pitch," Icardi stated. "Yet, we have consistently focused on our game, leading to back-to-back championships. Despite various attempts to derail us, we've persevered and succeeded. It’s curious to see someone like Mourinho, a renowned coach, fixate on such trivial matters. I doubt he’d have made such comments during his time with bigger clubs."

Icardi praised Galatasaray’s start to the new season, emphasizing the importance of their opening match victory.

"Starting the season with a win is crucial," he said. "In previous years, we faced more difficulties and mistakes early on. This year, we began with a victory in front of our home fans, which is a great start. We aim to continue this momentum. We’ve had two incredible years filled with hard work and determination, and we remain committed to improving."

Reflecting on the team's rivalry with Fenerbahçe, Icardi commented on the broader context of Turkish football.

"Our focus has always been on the pitch. While Fenerbahçe’s early exit from the Champions League was unfortunate, it presents us with an opportunity to aim for our own success in the playoffs. Social media often distorts reality, and though we’ve faced off-field controversies, our focus remains on winning. We’ve set records, including a 14-match winning streak and a 17-match streak, which clearly unsettles our competitors," he added.

Addressing concerns about his fitness, Icardi dismissed them as distractions.

"There’s been much talk about my weight, but I don’t see it as a factor. I've always strived to stay fit and contribute to my team. Even after my injury against Beşiktaş, I continued to perform. Despite criticisms, I was still the top scorer. Fitness isn’t the sole determinant of success; results matter most," he said.

Emphasizing his leadership role, Icardi addedŞ "I've always been a leader wherever I've played. At Galatasaray, I continue to strive for success through goals and records. My role here is to assist and lead by example. Being a representative of Turkish football and seeing the fans’ support and happiness from my performance is a great honor."