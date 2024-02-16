In a gripping UEFA Europa League playoff first-leg clash on Thursday, Galatasaray edged out Sparta Prague with a dramatic 3-2 win, courtesy of a late goal from Mauro Icardi.

The Turkish side started the scoring with a close-range finish from Kerem Demirbay in the 19th minute.

However, Sparta Prague quickly responded, leveling the game through Angelo Preciado's strike in the 47th minute at RAMS Park.

Galatasaray regained the lead when Ladislav Krejci accidentally notched one into his own net in the 61st minute.

The match took a turn when Galatasaray were reduced to 10 men after Victor Nelsson received a straight red card for a foul on Serbian winger Veljko Birmancevic.

Assisted by Preciado, Jan Kuchta netted a header to make it 2-2 in the 65th minute.

The game's intensity heightened as both teams pushed for a winner.

Sparta Prague suffered a setback when Matej Rynes was sent off in the 80th minute for a foul on Baris Alper Yilmaz.

In the dying moments of the match, Icardi unleashed a long-range strike in stoppage time, securing a thrilling 3-2 victory for the Lions.

In another first-leg matchup, Feyenoord and Roma battled to a 1-1 draw at Feyenoord Stadium.

Igor Paixao opened the scoring for Feyenoord in the 45th minute, but Romelu Lukaku equalized for Roma in the 67th minute.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk expressed his satisfaction with the result, highlighting the importance of having an advantage going into the rematch.

Buruk praised his team's resilience and tactical awareness, noting that despite facing challenges, they remained focused and determined.

Looking ahead to the second leg in Prague on Feb. 22, Buruk acknowledged that Sparta Prague would pose a tough challenge.

He emphasized the need for his team to remain united and focused, especially given their recent injury woes.

Buruk also singled out Mauro Icardi for praise, emphasizing the importance of providing him with clear opportunities to score.

He commended Icardi's goal-scoring prowess and called for better support from the team to maximize his effectiveness on the field.

Despite the victory, Buruk remained grounded, recognizing the need for continuous improvement and preparation for upcoming matches.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining the team's form and confidence, especially in light of their busy schedule.

With the win, Galatasaray have positioned themselves well for the second leg, but they are fully aware that the job is far from done.

As they prepare for the rematch, they will be looking to build on their performance and secure their spot in the next round of the UEFA Europa League.