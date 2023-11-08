In an unexpected turn of events, Indonesia has been given a second chance to host a global football tournament once again, as the Under-17 World Cup kicks off in Surabaya this Friday.

The nation, home to nearly 280 million football enthusiasts, is determined to make the most of this opportunity, both on and off the field.

This chance comes just months after Indonesia was stripped of hosting rights for the Under-20 World Cup due to political turmoil surrounding Israel's participation.

FIFA took the drastic step in March, a mere eight weeks before the Under-20 tournament was scheduled to begin and Indonesian sports authorities were apprehensive about potential long-term repercussions.

The event was hastily relocated to Argentina, where Uruguay emerged victorious by defeating Italy in the final, with Israel securing a third-place finish.

In the same month, FIFA granted Indonesia hosting rights for the U-17 tournament because of concerns about Peru's preparedness.

Erick Thohir, the president of Indonesia's football federation and a minister in President Joko Widodo's cabinet, expressed his optimism about the upcoming event. "What is important is that we prepare ourselves to be a good host," Thohir told local media. "We are all optimistic that this will go well."

According to FIFA's assessment, Indonesia's standards exceeded those of the countries that typically host the Under-17 World Cup. "That is what FIFA says, not me," Thohir emphasized.

Despite a brief effort to co-host the 2034 World Cup with Australia, Thohir revealed that his federation is now backing the Saudi bid, essentially ensuring that Saudi Arabia will host the event.

While Indonesia has never hosted a major global football tournament, Thohir is confident that its track record in organizing other significant events, such as the Asian Games, the ASEAN Summit, and the G-20 Summit in Bali, demonstrates its readiness for the 24-team Under-17 competition.

The matches will be held in four newly constructed or upgraded venues on the island of Java, including Jakarta, Bandung, Solo and Surabaya.

Indonesia, which has grappled with longstanding issues of violence at domestic football matches, is also committed to demonstrating that it can host the tournament safely.

This determination follows the Kanjuruhan Stadium disaster, in which 135 fans lost their lives in a stampede for the exits after police fired tear gas in East Java in October of the previous year.

During the Under-17 World Cup, fans will not be allowed on the pitch, according to Ahmad Riyadh, a member of the football federation's legal committee. "It needs to be emphasized that every form of pitch invasion is prohibited," he stated. "Currently, we are transforming following the Kanjuruhan tragedy and discipline regarding security and safety is of the utmost importance."

On the field, this event holds significant importance for Indonesia, which has not participated in any World Cup since its Dutch East Indies days in the 1938 tournament.

The team is set to kick off its campaign against Ecuador in Surabaya on Friday before taking on Panama and Morocco.

"They're all strong teams, but we are preparing as well as we can," said coach Bima Sakti. "We hope that the players can perform to their best and ask for support from the football-loving fans and those watching on television."

Thohir also hopes for a better performance than the team's solitary 6-0 loss to Hungary 85 years ago in France.

With the top two teams from each of the six groups of four, along with the four best-performing runners-up, advancing to the next stage, there is a chance for Indonesia. "Seeing the preparations, we are confident," he said. "We have a target of qualifying for the last 16 ... we have to be optimistic. Hopefully, the supporters will be the 12th man."