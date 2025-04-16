FIFA President Gianni Infantino stirred speculation Monday night that Atlanta could play a pivotal role in the 2031 Women’s World Cup, suggesting the U.S. city is positioning itself as a rising global football hub.

Speaking from Mercedes-Benz Stadium – host of six matches, including three knockouts in this summer’s expanded Club World Cup – Infantino praised Atlanta's infrastructure and sporting culture.

“Atlanta has really become a football city,” Infantino said, flanked by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “The fact that the stadium was built to accommodate both football and football shows the city’s commitment to sport.”

Infantino’s visit came as FIFA ramps up promotion for the new-look Club World Cup, set to run from June 15 to July 13, featuring 32 teams and $1 billion in prize money. Atlanta’s performance as a host, he hinted, could weigh heavily in FIFA's selection process for future tournaments.

“It can be positive for the Women's World Cup, potentially coming up in 2031 in this part of the world,” Infantino noted. “Atlanta can definitely score some points.”

The 2031 tournament will mark the third time the U.S. hosts the Women's World Cup, following successful editions in 1999 and 2003. It’s also expected to expand to 48 teams, signaling the explosive growth of the women’s game globally.

Circus director

But as Infantino promoted FIFA’s future in Atlanta, criticism echoed from Europe.

Former German football federation president Theo Zwanziger tore into Infantino and FIFA in the Calcio d’Oro podcast, accusing the organization of hiding behind ethics while chasing profits.

“If they want to make money from football, they should just say so,” Zwanziger said. “Drop the ethical cloak. Football today is entertainment and circus. Infantino? He’s more circus director than role model.”

Zwanziger, who led the DFB from 2004 to 2012, blasted Infantino’s power consolidation and claimed officials have little incentive to speak up.

“He can create a tournament anywhere, rake in millions, and silence the critics,” he warned. “It’s a system that keeps corrupt structures running.”

Since taking office in 2016, Infantino has overseen the expansion of FIFA’s two marquee tournaments – the Club World Cup and the World Cup itself.

The 48-team men's World Cup debuts in 2026 across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. In 2030, the event spans Morocco, Spain, Portugal – and for three symbolic matches – South America.

Saudi Arabia has secured the 2034 edition.