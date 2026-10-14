FIFA President Gianni Infantino received an additional $1.72 million payment linked to the 2026 World Cup in 2024 that was not disclosed in FIFA’s annual report, according to documents obtained by ESPN, raising questions about the transparency of his compensation.

The payment came from FWC2026, the U.S.-based organization established by FIFA to manage and operate the tournament in North America. Internal Revenue Service records show that the money was paid to Infantino on top of the approximately $4.9 million in salary and benefits he received directly from FIFA that year.

The additional compensation was not included in FIFA’s 2024 annual report, ESPN reported Tuesday, potentially putting the organization’s disclosure practices at odds with its own statutes.

FIFA’s statutes explicitly require the organization to publish the individual compensation of its president, council members and secretary-general.

“FIFA strongly rejects any suggestion there has been a violation,” a FIFA spokesperson told ESPN.

In a statement, FIFA denied paying Infantino a second salary and said it had complied with all applicable reporting requirements.

“FIFA does not pay a second salary to the FIFA President and complies with all reporting requirements in relation to compensation,” the statement said.

The organization added that Infantino’s annual compensation and other contractual benefits are determined by an independent Compensation Sub-Committee.

FIFA also defended its financial reporting practices, saying its accounts are independently audited and its declarations comply with tax regulations in Switzerland, the United States and other jurisdictions.

The governing body did not directly explain in the statement why the $1.72 million payment from FWC2026 was absent from its 2024 annual report.

The disclosure adds to the scrutiny surrounding Infantino, 56, who has led world football’s governing body since 2016. Earlier this year, he faced criticism over a proposal, later abandoned, to sell a 20% stake in the World Cup to private investors.

The latest controversy comes as FIFA prepares for a council meeting Thursday, with the organization saying it remains focused on discussions with its members and the continued development of the game following what it described as the most successful World Cup in history.