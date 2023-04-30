David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been married for many years and are well acquainted with each other's quirks.

The former footballer has previously shared that he suffers from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), which sometimes leads him to behave strangely.

According to Beckham, everything in his life must be ordered and even.

For example, he insists on arranging soft drinks in the fridge in even numbers and moving any odd-numbered ones to a different cabinet.

Before he can relax in a hotel room, he has to put all the pamphlets and books in the room in a drawer.

As reported by Marca, Beckham is set to release a documentary about his illustrious career on Netflix, which will be produced by the streaming giant and directed by Fisher Stevens.

While the exact release date of the series is yet to be announced, it is expected to be sometime this year.

The series will explore Beckham's unique habits, including the hours he spends cleaning and tidying his house before going to sleep.

Viewers will get a glimpse of him aligning light switches or cleaning candles every night.

Beckham admits that he finds it tiring to clean every single candle, clip the wax, and wipe the glass.

He is also bothered by the smoke around the inside of a candle.

These habits have caused many arguments between Beckham and Victoria.

Some of these disagreements will be highlighted in the series. For instance, the couple argues about leaving the salt out of place in the kitchen.

In a funny and sarcastic way, viewers will see both of them exchange opinions on this matter in front of the cameras.

Throughout the series, viewers will get to know Beckham better as he shares unpublished images of his childhood and home videos of intimate family moments.

He will also discuss his professional career, including his best matches and the unforgettable goal he scored against Greece to help England qualify for the 2002 World Cup.

David Beckham's upcoming Netflix series promises to offer a behind-the-scenes look at his life, habits and career.